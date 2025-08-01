This Week in Construction: Top Innovations & Industry Trends – August 1, 2025

Construction Links Network - Round Up News Magazine

Peer-to-peer digital content sharing for construction and building professionals

SUNDRE, ALBERTA, CANADA, August 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Since its establishment in 2003, Construction Links Network has emerged as a premier news and information hub in the construction sector. With a commitment to enhancing the digital presence and search engine visibility of its members, Construction Links Network has become an indispensable resource for a wide array of professionals. This includes construction managers, contractors, developers, building and property managers, architects, designers, engineers, and government officials.As a dynamic hub for digital content dissemination, Construction Links Network offers its members diverse engagement opportunities through news releases, company announcements, blogs, podcasts, webinars, case studies, whitepapers, and videos.Featured content published this week includes a range of topical subjects:• How Mississauga is Strengthening Flood Resilience in a Changing Climate• Building Transformations Announces Their 2025 Toronto Summit• Canadian Contractor Puts Collaboration Tech to Work on High Profile Retail Block Store Project• ALICE Technologies Appoints ConTech Executive Stan Singh as VP of Product• Building Better with Lean Construction• How AI-Powered Forecasting is Reducing Construction Delays• Why Construction SOPs are the Backbone of a Scalable Construction Company• The Best Work Gloves For Summer• HMI and PSI Launch New Era of Engineering Collaboration• AI Uncovers Data-Driven Solutions to Canada’s Housing Crisis• Loblaw to Install Canada’s Largest Rooftop Solar System in Ontario• Toronto and Calgary to Host 2025 Wellbeing at Work Summit• Design considerations: Choosing the best framing system for your building needs• Manufacturing Fall Protection: Best Practices for Safe Interior and Exterior Access• 4-Step Blueprint to Build Resilience in the Construction Industry• Ash Grove & Carbon Upcycling Lead Canada’s Clean Cement Future with Carbon 1 ProjectStay informed by subscribing to the Round Up News Magazine, a weekly digest reaching over 7,000 industry professionals. Connect with Construction Links Network to thrive in the ever-evolving construction, building, and design sectors.

