ZE PowerGroup Is Set To Host The 3RD Virtual Global Tech Summit 2023
Featuring a Great Line-Up of Industry Experts to Share the Latest Views, Insights, Trends, and Outlooks for the Energy and Commodities Markets.
..the expanded focus on energy outlooks and technology trends for 2023, this year's agenda is developed to leave attendees with actionable insights to take their businesses to the next level.”VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZE PowerGroup Inc. (ZE), a global leader in developing end-to-end data management and analytics technology, invites the audience to attend the 2023 Virtual Tech Summit. This year's theme is: "Be Informed: Knowing what is impacting the global energy and commodities markets."
— Nader El-Ramly, ZE PowerGroup
The virtual event will host Alessandro Vitelli as the keynote speaker and some of the most prominent industry experts from several regional and international organizations for an exhaustive market commentary to equip attendees with the necessary facts and insights to turn industry challenges into opportunities for growth.
An independent European Carbon and Energy reporter and renowned expert on energy and carbon markets and policy, Mr. Vitelli will deliver a thought-provoking keynote on "The Race to Net Zero – Are Carbon Credits the Answer?"
It will be followed by value-packed presentations of the following industry experts.
● Roman Kramarchuk, Head of Future Energy Analytics, S&P Global Commodity Insights
● Brian Beebe, Managing Director, Evolution Markets
● James Fowler, Americas Energy Market Development Manager, ICIS
● Stefan Krümpelmann, Editor, Hydrogen and Future Fuels, Argus Media
● Aiman El-Ramly, Chief Business Officer, ZE PowerGroup
After the presentations delivered by high-calibre speakers, there will be a 40-minute panel discussion on the Top 4 Trends Fuelling the Data Universe for the next 5 years: The Impact of Real-time Data, Data Management, Data Regulations, and AI. The following panelists will participate:
● David Nilsson, Senior Vice President, Technology at Adapt2 Solutions
● Andrew Lichter, Vice President, Corporate Strategy and Development at Mobius Risk Group
● Cade Burks, Chief Digital Officer at Big Data Energy Services
● Moderator: Jason Lynd, Director of Product Management at ZE PowerGroup
The event will be wrapped up with an event summary by Nader El-Ramly, Chief Product Officer at ZE PowerGroup. "We could not be more excited to have these thought leaders in the energy and commodities markets speaking at the 3rd Global Tech Summit. From our world-class keynote line-up to the expanded focus on energy outlooks and technology trends for 2023, this year's agenda is developed to leave attendees with actionable insights to take their businesses to the next level," said Nader El-Ramly.
The event details are as follows:
Date: February 8, 2023
Time: 7:00 am – 12:30 pm (PST)
Register Now. Once registered, you will have access to the on-demand Virtual Tech Summit after the event.
Michelle Mollineaux
ZE PowerGroup Inc.
+1 778-269-4189
michelle.mollineaux@ze.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Twitter
Instagram
Facebook