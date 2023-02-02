Let’s Go Player 1 announces partnership with leading digital experience agency Synesthesia

LUXEMBOURG, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, LGP1 Sarl communicates it partnered with the well-known Italian developer, Synesthesia, to build their innovative proprietary e-sports platform.

LGP1, where competitive gaming meets reality TV and the public becomes hero, is set to launch soon. E-sports fans will have unprecedented access to interact with the contestants and streamers, directly influencing the outcome of the competition. Users can up the ante by betting on battle winners, and by unmasking the “traitors” who vote off their own teammates. Or even earn their chance to compete in Battle Royale, winning their way into the tournament and on to the show.

Founded in 2011, Synesthesia is a digital experience company which supports businesses in their digital transformation. It provides web and mobile app development, marketing services, training, event organization and strategic consultancy. It believes in open innovation, synergic collaboration with start-ups and digital transformation processes. Synesthesia is one of Italy's fastest-growing companies, leaders in mobile app development, digital events, web applications and gamification projects. Its growth is based on the search for new opportunities for sustainable development, constant attention to the well-being of its employees and the quality of the services offered. Recognized as a Benefit Company in 2022, Synesthesia is the main organizer of international events such as Droidcon Italy, Swift Heroes and Flutter Heroes, events dedicated to professionals and enthusiasts of the Android, iOS, and Flutter world.

Marco Prinzi, CEO of LGP1 Sarl states: “Following its association with Centurion Entertainment, the Golden Globe and Primetime Emmy award winning film and television production studio, LGP1 continues implementing strong partnerships with global leaders in digital media. We are proud and very grateful to be supported in this sense by Synesthesia in the development of our platform. As leaders in the application of gamification towards digital events and video streaming, they are uniquely capable of translating our abstract vision into a highly efficient product backed by very solid tech”.

Boiler Plate: LGP1 Sarl (Luxembourg), who develops the platform independently, has been established on the 11th of February 2022 and is fully operational in Luxembourg. To make LGP1 happen, scale, and succeed, it leverages the diverse experience of several successful principals, including a highly skilled, award-winning video production team, a plethora of highly qualified developers, all experts in game-design and gamification, and a serial entrepreneur.