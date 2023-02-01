Governor Lamont Launches New Round of School Security Grants Governor Lamont Launches New Round of School Security Grants 1/25/2023 Governor Lamont Announces Connecticut Educator Carolyn Kielma Named Finalist for National Teacher

Press Releases

02/01/2023

Governor Lamont Launches New Round of School Security Grants

Applications Due to the State by March 31, 2023, at 3PM

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that his administration is now accepting applications for new rounds of funding under two competitive state grant programs that help with the costs associated with implementing needed security infrastructure improvements and upgrades to emergency communication systems at schools throughout Connecticut.

The programs include the School Security Competitive Grant Program and the Multi-Media Interoperable Communications System Program. They are jointly administered by the Connecticut Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection’s Division of Emergency Management and Homeland Security and the Connecticut State Department of Education.

Grants are available for public and nonpublic K-12 schools and eligible childcare centers or preschools that can demonstrate that they have received threats. A total of $15 million has been allocated across both programs under this funding round. Since 2013, more than $88 million has been allocated to these programs.

Funding made available through these programs can be used for security infrastructure improvements or security improvements that include the capability of transmitting communications directly to law enforcement. Eligible applicants include public schools (K-12), Regional Education Services Centers (RESC), the governing authority for a state charter school, state technical high schools, incorporated endowed high schools or academy, nonpublic and private schools, and licensed childcare centers or preschools.

“These state grant programs, including the communications system component that provides funding for interoperable systems for schools to communicate directly with law enforcement, continue to provide an opportunity for schools throughout Connecticut to enhance their security and emergency communications systems,” Governor Ned Lamont said. “Providing a safe learning environment is a critical priority shared by the state, municipalities, school districts, and the community. That is why these grant programs are so important and I am glad that we can open another funding round.”

Connecticut Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection Commissioner James C. Rovella said, “It is our mission to ensure our public and private schools, as well as our childcare and pre-schools, have the security and communications infrastructure to keep children and staff members safe, and to ensure that our school communities have robust real-time information sharing with their law enforcement partners, so they can make quick decisions and save lives.

“Safety and security remain a top priority for our school communities, ensuring they are safe spaces that are conducive to continued learning for all our students and safe working environments for school staff,” Connecticut State Department of Education Commissioner Charlene M. Russell-Tucker said. “We value the availability of resources for improvements to infrastructure and interoperable communications networks that when coupled with new and historic investments in mental health supports for both educators and students, ensures our schools remain both physically and emotionally safe spaces for all.”

Additional information and instructions on how to apply can be found online on the School Security Grant Program website.

Applications for both programs must be submitted by Friday, March 31, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. Anyone who has questions should submit them via email to SchoolSecurityGrant@ct.gov.