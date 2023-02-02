Truth and Liberty Livecast for Monday: Billy Epperhart and Chad Frantzen
Truth & Liberty Coalition, Inc. is a 501(c)(4) nonprofit based in Woodland Park, Colorado.
As followers of Jesus, we are meant to bring an expression of God's Kingdom into every sphere of society, including finances.”WOODLAND PARK, CO, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scheduled on Monday's livecast are Billy Epperhart and Chad Frantzen, two well-known financial experts.
Billy Epperhart is the CEO of Andrew Wommack Ministries and Charis Bible College, which is home to over 800 employees. His two nonprofits, WealthBuilders and Tricord Global, help people make sense of making money for making a difference. Along with teaching people how to reach financial independence, he loves empowering others to build their wealth so that they can have a city and nation impact for the Kingdom of God.
Chad Frantzen, founder and visionary for Authentic Wealth and WealthBuilders Investments, a registered investment advisory firm. Frantzen has over 20 years of experience serving families in the financial services industry to help them gain financial freedom and clarity. He recently launched a new podcast called The Kingdom Finance Show on Apple. The flagship episode is called ‘The Third Great Awakening: How Kingdom Impact Investing Can Reform Society’.
As a CEO and founder of his own real estate company, Epperhart owned and supervised a multi-million-dollar real estate portfolio in five different real estate markets. He is a public speaker who has authored seven books. His new book, 'Run Your Race,' came out in January 2023. Originally from Texas, he now resides in Colorado, where he earned his MBA at Colorado State University.
Frantzen holds a business degree from Texas A&M University. He holds a Master of Divinity from Global Awakening Theological Seminary. Professionally, Chad is registered as a certified financial planner (CFP) and specializes in advanced wealth management planning. Chad enjoys bridging the gap between biblical principles of finance and leadership with the wise stewardship of financial resources. He loves to read, encourage others in their Christian faith, and explore new adventures with God. Creating a kingdom legacy impact is a priority in work and relationships.
Epperhart and Franzten also have the WealthBuilders conference coming up on Feb. 17th. Learn more at [https://www.wealthbuilders.org/2023-wealthbuilders-conference/].
The weekly Truth & Liberty Coalition global livecast is hosted by Andrew Wommack and Richard Harris. Andrew Wommack is president and founder of the Truth & Liberty Coalition, Andrew Wommack Ministries, and Charis Bible College. Richard Harris is the executive director of the Truth & Liberty Coalition.
https://truthandliberty.net/live/
ABOUT TRUTH AND LIBERTY COALITION:
