Governor DeSantis’ Framework for Freedom Budget continues historic support for law enforcement



TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – FDLE and law enforcement leaders throughout the state are praising Governor DeSantis' Framework for Freedom Budget for protecting Florida families, businesses and Florida’s Capitol.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Mark Glass said, “Governor Ron DeSantis knows that keeping our communities safe is paramount to the overall success of Florida. His investment in law enforcement officers and the criminal justice community benefits every Florida family and those who visit our state.”

Hernando County Sheriff and Florida Sheriffs Association President Al Nienhuis said, “Governor DeSantis has always understood the importance of providing law enforcement with the needed resources and tools to serve effectively and successfully. We are grateful that the Framework for Freedom Budget does exactly what’s needed by supporting law enforcement, from staffing, crime scene technology, and in our fight against Fentanyl.”

Florida Police Chiefs Association (FPCA) President and Fellsmere Police Department Chief Keith Touchberry said, “The Florida Police Chiefs Association works closely with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, and agencies around the state rely on FDLE for critical investigative, forensic and support services. We applaud Governor DeSantis’s commitment to public safety and properly funding law enforcement and the FDLE under his Framework for Freedom Budget. Governor DeSantis’s budget is yet another indication of his unwavering support to backing the blue."



Governor DeSantis’ Framework for Freedom Budget recommends increased funding for FDLE protective operations, maximizing the resources of other agency investigative services. Governor DeSantis supports increased staffing to more promptly upload sex offenders and career offenders on the registries and increased staffing to keep up with demand in the Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse. Additionally, the Framework for Freedom Budget includes $20 million to support local law enforcement efforts to combat fentanyl in their communities.



Governor DeSantis also recommends staffing for the E-Verify Program and for investigators to focus on organized retail theft. The governor includes funding for crime scene lab services in every FDLE region and for the replacement of older forensic vehicles used to transport evidence. The Framework for Freedom Budget includes funds to modernize the state’s critical Biometric Information System and to add a Capitol Police K-9 team.



