Las Vegas Finance Expert Educates People on How to Stop Losing Money in Their Retirement Plans
Cindy Birkland explains why 401K’s, IRA’s and Roth IRA’s are losing moneyLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- People all across the nation are currently losing thousands of dollars in their retirement plans due to the state of the stock market. One finance expert in Las Vegas is educating those people on why it’s happening and, more importantly, how to avoid it.
Local Las Vegan Cindy Birkland is exposing the market, and the different retirement products, to those who are now losing thousands of dollars based on the poor guidance that they’ve received.
“People are finding out the hard way that their 401K can actually lose money. Their IRA can actually lose money. Their Roth IRA can actually lose money,” said Birkland. “Why would you put your money in something like that when there’s another option?”
“There are products now that can take risk right out of the equation. Unfortunately, if people are being steered in the wrong direction, for whatever reason, their retirement can be destroyed.”
Cindy began speaking out about this topic after one of her 72-year-old clients was not told, by their financial advisor, that they had lost $102,000. This motivated Cindy to try to educate as many people as she could so that it would not happen to others.
