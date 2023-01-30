ED VANCE & ASSOCIATES ARCHITECTS TEAMS WITH ST. JUDE’S RANCH FOR CHILDREN TO BRING ‘THE HEALING CENTER’ TO FRUITION
Southern Nevada-based program stands as the first of its kind dedicated to the specialized care of child victims of sex traffickingLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ed Vance, highly renowned architect and founder and CEO of Ed Vance & Associates, has revealed his vision for the forthcoming Healing Center at St. Jude's Ranch for Children.
According to Vance, The Healing Center on the campus of St. Jude’s Ranch in Boulder City will serve as a prototype for helping children in need, both in Southern Nevada and on a worldwide scale.
“It’s the first of its kind in this country,” Vance said. “The world-class team at St. Jude’s is working internationally with others who plan on doing something similar. Our mission is to create what will become a prototype that can be taken not just nationally, but internationally, for children who had their lives taken away from them in a way that is almost unspeakable. It is a remarkable mission that we desperately need.”
The Healing Center, which is in the midst of a fundraising campaign to make the project a reality, is the first of its kind program devoted to the specialized care of child victims of sex trafficking, one of the most urgent and devastating issues facing society today.
The Healing Center will offer trauma-specific treatment to victims with the goal of having them move along the continuum of healing, from victims to survivors, and then to thriving in the community, Vance added.
The program will help those in need receive treatment and services, gain a deeper understanding of the victimization they have experienced, improve self-esteem and life skills, and empower them to achieve life goals.
“Our entire team at the firm is proud to be involved in such an important project, which is taking revolutionary steps in providing care and hope for victims and at-risk youth,” Vance said. “Credit goes to St. Jude’s for having the vision to use existing land on their campus to develop this much-needed residential program to not only care for, but also empower, trafficking victims.”
For more information about The Healing Center at St. Jude’s Ranch for Children, visit stjudesranch.org/healing-center.
For more information about Ed Vance & Associates Architects, visit edvanceassociates.com.
About Ed Vance & Associates
Ed Vance & Associates Architects (EV&A) was founded in Las Vegas to provide a wide range of architectural, planning and interior design services to the hospitality, commercial and health care markets. The firm’s work has been recognized for design excellence and is the result of the personal involvement of the design principals with each client throughout the entire design process and into construction. A total commitment to the overall project is the hallmark of the firm. This goes beyond the specific design to a technical approach and a creative search, embracing all facets of the design process. The design teams at EV&A act as a catalyst to develop the resources and alliances required to accomplish their client’s goals and objectives. This means bringing together critical specialists, as required, to coordinate complex project teams of professionals, contractors and consultants. The firm’s mission, “To be our clients’ trusted advisor,” is supported by state-of-the-art technology and is backed by a reputation of leadership, dependability and performance.
