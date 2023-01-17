Las Vegas Based Non-Profit Holds Fundraiser to Help Children
Teams up with Celebrity Handbag Designer to Raise Funds for NV Kids in NeedLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nevada Non-Profit, Nevada’s Giving, is teaming up with Celebrity Handbag designer Ximena Kavalekas to help raise funds for children in need.
The event, taking place in February, is a way for attendees to craft the purse of their dreams, enjoy bubbles and bites, and donate to an incredible cause. A portion of the event’s proceeds will be donated to Nevada’s Giving, a Nevada Non-Profit company.
“This is such an amazing opportunity for us to be able to help the children of Nevada that need it most. We’re excited beyond words.” said Cindy Birkland, President of Nevada’s Giving. “I’m honored to have Ximena Kavalekas join us in this event, as well as our co-host, Inspired Closets.”
Frank Mistretta, Director of Nevada’s Giving, said: “This is the first big event that we’re doing for our Foundation. I’m so happy for Cindy (Birkland), she has been working towards this for a long time. She first envisioned the Foundation a few years ago and we all know how things were disrupted for a while. Now she is finally able to realize her dream of helping the kids of our great State.”
The event will be by invitation only and will be hosted by Cindy Birkland of Nevada’s Giving and Paula Lawrence of Inspired Closets.
About Nevada’s Giving
Nevada’s Giving is a Nevada Domestic Nonprofit Corporation pending 501(c)3 status. Its goal is to host events and raise funds in order to help the children of Nevada experiencing financial hardships, loss of family, and other lifechanging situations.
