Willow Lake Métis Group and Radium Technologies Inc. Enter New Strategic Partnership
The new partnership will create mutual benefit for both partners & generate economic opportunities for Willow Lake Métis Nation in the Wood Buffalo Region.
WLMG’s relationship with Radium Technologies Inc. is yet another step towards becoming the general contractor of choice for industry leaders across northern Alberta.”REGIONAL MUNICIPALITY OF WOOD BUFFALO, AB, CANADA, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Willow Lake Métis Group (WLMG) and Radium Technologies Inc., announced today they will enter into a newly formed partnership agreement, increasing their joint presence in the Wood Buffalo Region. The partnership will provide increased capacity to the WLMG for pump and valve rebuilds, maintenance, electrical instrumentation, and additional industry services in northern Alberta.
— Andy Harnett
The WLMG was created to support and contribute to the local economy and the future sustainability of the WLMN. This latest partnership, is another step towards establishing strong relationships with industry partners, allowing WLMG to become the strategic Indigenous industry partner of choice. WLMG is working to provide industry with a different indigenous community-based business model in providing full-service expertise for large scale projects, including maintenance, turnaround, and facility services.
“WLMG’s relationship with Radium Technologies Inc. is yet another step towards becoming the general contractor of choice for industry leaders across northern Alberta,” said Andy Harnett, Chief Operating Officer, WLMG. Adding, “Radium Technologies has recently opened a major 12,000 sq. ft. fabrication shop and office in the Fort McMurray Region that will be an integral element of our partnership moving forward.”
Radium Technologies Inc. is an industry leader, providing construction and maintenance services to the heavy industrial, mining, agriculture, oil and gas industries across Western Canada since 2007. Radium’s reputation as an industry leader is rooted in an all-encompassing corporate vision to supply only premium services to their clientele while ensuring a strong commitment to HSE and Community in everything they do. Radium Technologies and WLMG will initially focus their strategic partnership around pump and valve rebuilds, maintenance, and electrical instrumentation in Northern Alberta’s oil and gas sector.
“At Radium technologies our mission is to add value to people by serving them. This new partnership alongside WLMG and the people of the WLMN is directly aligned with our values and vision for the future of the industry,” said Dan Forigo, Chief Corporate Officer, Radium technologies Inc. Adding, “this strategic partnership is a big step forward for Radium Technologies and WLMG as we continue to grow our presence in the Wood Buffalo region and across Northern Alberta.”
To learn more about this new strategic partnership, visit: www.willowlakemetisgroup.ca
About Willow Lake Métis Group
The Willow Lake Métis Group exists to ensure our community has an opportunity to be industry leaders that contribute to our local economy and the future sustainability of our community. We are proud to have established strong relationships with industry partners that allow us to become your strategic Indigenous industry partner. Working with each of the industry partners allows us to provide full-service expertise for large-scale projects. We can handle a multitude of services related to maintenance, turnaround, and servicing of your facility. We are continuing to work towards building capacity and strengthening our mandate. Willow Lake Métis Group looks forward to working with the major industry players in our region in Northern Alberta to provide service and partnership at a new standard.
For more information, visit: www.willowlakemetisgroup.ca
Peter Pilarski, Vice President
CIPR Communications
+1 403-462-1160
peter@ciprcommunications.com