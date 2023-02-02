Wise Agent CRM Releases AI Writing Integration with OpenAI’s GPT-3
Real estate CRM Wise Agent announced the addition of AI Writing Assistant, an AI content writing aide, to their platform.
We are thrilled to be the first real estate CRM platform to integrate with GPT-3, providing our members with even more tools to streamline and enhance their business.”FOUNTAIN HILLS, ARIZONA, US, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Real estate CRM Wise Agent announced the addition of AI Writing Assistant, an AI content writing aide, to their platform. Powered by Open AI’s GPT-3, the feature is designed to help real estate agents create high-quality marketing content quickly and easily. OpenAI is considered the leading AI research and deployment company.
— Brandon Wise, CEO of Wise Agent
With the help of advanced artificial intelligence technology, this AI writing feature can create written content for real estate professionals from submitted topic ideas and prompts. REALTORS® can quickly access the AI Writing Assistant through the content library in their Wise Agent account, where it will support creating letters, emails, and text messages. Wise Agent members can save all content generated by the AI Writing Assistant in the content library, where real estate agents can use it repeatedly in any custom workflow.
“We are thrilled to be the first real estate CRM platform to integrate with GPT-3, providing our members with even more tools to streamline and enhance their business. The integration with GPT-3 will make it easier than ever for our members to access and implement this powerful technology, further supporting their efforts to provide top-notch service to their clients. At Wise Agent, we are always looking for ways to innovate and improve the experience for our members. This integration is a prime example of that commitment,” says Brandon Wise, founder and CEO of Wise Agent.
AI Writing Assistant has been automatically integrated into all Wise Agent accounts and will be free for members for a limited time. Find detailed information on the feature here.
About Wise Agent: Wise Agent is the most powerful all-in-one real estate CRM platform available today, combining contact management, lead automation, transaction management, and real estate marketing software. Wise Agent has built seamless partner integrations to all of the other most used real estate technology companies in the industry, giving real estate professionals one system to run their entire business on. The result is that Wise Agent helps REALTORS® save time and make more money with less stress. Wise Agent is based out of the quiet and serene town of Fountain Hills, AZ. To learn more about Wise Agent, visit www.wiseagent.com.
Wise Agent Team
Wise Agent
+1 480-836-0345
email us here