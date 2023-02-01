Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,826 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 350,125 in the last 365 days.

Weblime Reaches Milestone with its One-Page Website Builder, Limey

All your content in one link. Free.

All your content in one link. Free.

Easily manage all your form submissions.

Easily manage all your form submissions.

Create beautiful landing pages in minutes.

Create beautiful landing pages in minutes.

ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Weblime, a Maryland web design agency, announces the milestone of its flagship product Limey passing 1,000 users. Limey provides an easy-to-use wix alternative for businesses and individuals to build one-page websites in minutes, without any prior coding experience.

Over the last few months, Limey has received several upgrades that made it easier for users to customize their pages with building blocks, connect with their audience using form blocks, and automate their work across 5,000+ apps with webhooks. Additionally, Limey now allows users to embed popular platforms such as YouTube and SoundCloud, and showcase their personal brand with custom domains.

"We are thrilled to have reached this exciting milestone and are proud to offer a comprehensive solution that meets the needs of small businesses and individuals," said Edan Ben-Atar, Founder of Weblime. "Limey's user-friendly interface and powerful features have made it the go-to choice for those looking to establish an online presence."

The success of Limey is a testament to the team's dedication to providing the best possible user experience. With the platform's growing popularity, Weblime is poised to continue leading the way in the digital space.

For more information about Limey, please visit https://limey.io

Edan Ben-Atar
WebLime
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

You just read:

Weblime Reaches Milestone with its One-Page Website Builder, Limey

Distribution channels: Companies, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.