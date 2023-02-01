Weblime Reaches Milestone with its One-Page Website Builder, Limey

All your content in one link. Free. Easily manage all your form submissions. Create beautiful landing pages in minutes.

ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Weblime, a Maryland web design agency, announces the milestone of its flagship product Limey passing 1,000 users. Limey provides an easy-to-use wix alternative for businesses and individuals to build one-page websites in minutes, without any prior coding experience.

Over the last few months, Limey has received several upgrades that made it easier for users to customize their pages with building blocks, connect with their audience using form blocks, and automate their work across 5,000+ apps with webhooks. Additionally, Limey now allows users to embed popular platforms such as YouTube and SoundCloud, and showcase their personal brand with custom domains.

"We are thrilled to have reached this exciting milestone and are proud to offer a comprehensive solution that meets the needs of small businesses and individuals," said Edan Ben-Atar, Founder of Weblime. "Limey's user-friendly interface and powerful features have made it the go-to choice for those looking to establish an online presence."

The success of Limey is a testament to the team's dedication to providing the best possible user experience. With the platform's growing popularity, Weblime is poised to continue leading the way in the digital space.

For more information about Limey, please visit https://limey.io