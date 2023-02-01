Eye care product linked to antibiotic-resistant infections

For immediate release: February 1, 2023 (23-009)

OLYMPIA – Washington State’s Department of Health (DOH) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are investigating a cluster of antibiotic-resistant infections that may be linked to EzriCare Artificial Tears.

The infections have been caused by a variant of Pseudomonas aeruginosa, a bacterium that is commonly found in water and soil and can infect the eyes, lungs, and blood. Pseudomonas infections are most commonly seen in hospital settings, particularly among people with weakened immune systems.

Epidemiologists have identified 50 cases of Pseudomonas infections in 11 states since May 2022. The infections have caused hospitalizations, vision loss, and the death of one patient from a blood infection. One of the identified cases is from Washington state.

The public is urged to stop using EzriCare Artificial Tears until further notice, and to contact their medical provider if they have concerns. Symptoms of an eye infection include pain, swelling, discharge, redness, blurry vision, sensitivity to light and the feeling of a foreign object in the eye.

For more information about Pseudomonas, visit the CDC website.

