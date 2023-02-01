Taking Med Tech Education Global, NEMIC Foundation Launches Virtual Classroom
First-of-its-kind, asynchronous educational platform aims to prepare innovators for successful ventures in expanding Med Tech Industry
Believing great ideas should be allowed to flourish and not be limited by borders, NEMIC wanted to make sure its knowledge base was no longer constrained by four walls.”PROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Already known as a hub for Med Tech innovation in New England, The NEMIC Foundation is thrilled to announce it’s once again disrupting the industry with the launch of the NEMIC Virtual Classroom and making the organization’s comprehensive Med Tech education programming accessible to innovators around the world.
— Maey Petrie, NEMIC Program Director
The NEMIC Virtual Classroom is an asynchronous education platform based on NEMIC's Med Tech Leadership Program - which is a full-fledged, in-person educational program taking early-stage entrepreneurs from idea conception to an investable product and company.
"Believing great ideas should be allowed to flourish and not be limited by borders - whether they be state or country - NEMIC wanted to make sure its knowledge base was no longer constrained by four walls. With the NEMIC Virtual Classroom, we are now able to offer industry-leading support and mentorship that is convenient, streamlined, and cost-efficient to innovators and entrepreneurs all over the world - anywhere, anytime," said NEMIC Program Director Maey Petrie.
While developing both the MTLP and the Virtual Classroom, NEMIC collaborated with key opinion leaders and seasoned entrepreneurs - curating decades of industry experience and know-how into one holistic, comprehensive program.
"Profound knowledge gaps are, unfortunately, often inevitable for those new to the highly regulated Med Tech space. NEMIC's Med Tech Leadership Program - which has already helped launch multiple Med Tech startups - and now its Virtual Classroom provide innovators with the foundational understanding needed before taking on any med tech venture," Petrie said.
NEMIC's Virtual Classroom is conveniently available on any connected device, allowing participants to learn wherever they want, at their own pace, and on their own schedule. Students can also customize the program to their needs - registering for one or two classes à la carte, taking the more compact Industry Professional Track, or enrolling in the Signature Program, which consists of 22 courses and 30+ hours of learning content.
The NEMIC Virtual Classroom provides learners with a fundamental understanding of:
Foundational Med Tech Concepts
Product Development and Regulatory Principles
Go-to-Market Strategy
Building a Company
Funding a Company
Pitching a Company
Some of the hands-on, asynchronous learning content built into the platform include:
Case Studies on Commercial Viability
Stakeholder Strategy
Hazard and Failure Risk
Identifying Potential Use Errors
Regulatory Affairs Competitor Comparison Table
Market Sizing Excel Template
Go-to-Market Strategy
Investable Team Plan
Financial Acumen Excel Workbook + Case Study
Focused Pitch Deck
About NEMIC
Founded in 2017, The Foundation for the New England Medical Innovation Center (NEMIC Foundation) is a Med Tech venture hub that provides expert support, education, connections to funding, and specialized expertise to innovators and entrepreneurs in the medical technologies space. NEMIC is based in the heart of Providence's Innovation + Design District. We draw on an extensive network of SMEs, facilitate clinical access, and provide co-working space to help harness creativity and productivity.
Andrew Williamson
NEMIC Foundation
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram