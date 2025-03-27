Accelerated by Series A, Lenoss Medical Hits Major Milestone in Commercialization of OsteoPearl Spinal Implant System

NEMIC and its network of expert advisors played key role in startup’s growth

It is particularly gratifying to witness the positive impact the OsteoPearl System is having on patients who are suffering from debilitating spinal fractures.” — Dom Messerli, CEO and Founder of Lenoss Medical

PROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After successfully closing its $4 Million Series A financing, NEMIC fellow Lenoss Medical is celebrating the achievement of an important milestone–the completion of the 150th OsteoPearl procedure, more than half of which occurred in the last six months.The OsteoPearl implant is a novel biological allograft implant designed to augment painful vertebral compression fractures by providing a natural bone scaffold for physiological fracture treatment. The OsteoPearl technology has shown to be utilized as a biological alternative to current treatment options with the potential to transform the way healthcare professionals approach treating osteoporotic spinal fractures.Series A funding, which closed in early 2024, was oversubscribed with participation from Xcellerant Ventures, Highpoint Ventures, Vodia Capital, RightHill Ventures, Rouge Ventures, and several Angel Investment Groups including Cherrystone Angel Group. This financing enabled Lenoss to accelerate its commercialization strategy. By hiring team members to focus on key growth areas, Lenoss tripled its physician user base and achieved a tenfold increase in the number of procedures performed in just a matter of months.“While we’re proud of the growth we experienced in 2024, the dramatic increase in the number of physicians implementing the OsteoPearl Spinal Implant System in their practice is humbling,” said Dom Messerli, CEO and Founder of Lenoss Medical. “It is particularly gratifying to witness the positive impact the OsteoPearl System is having on patients who are suffering from debilitating spinal fractures.”Messerli first joined NEMIC in 2018 and what started as “a team of one” has now grown into a small office of full-time professionals, all while Lenoss Medical continues to utilize NEMIC’s extensive consultant network of expertise.“In addition to their extensive network, NEMIC’s educational and accelerator programs have been vital in helping us get to this point of accelerated growth,” Messerli said.Lenoss Medical is based out of NEMIC’s Providence office, where Messerli serves as the non-profit’s Entrepreneur in Residence. In addition, he is an instructor for the Med Tech Leadership Program, NEMIC’s signature education course.“NEMIC and Lenoss Medical have enjoyed a true symbiotic relationship which started when Dom became our first-ever co-worker in 2018 and a student in our inaugural Med Tech Leadership Program,” said NEMIC Executive Director Maey Petrie. “Over the years, he has become a vital asset to NEMIC and Rhode Island’s broader MedTech ecosystem. We’re honored to have played a role in Lenoss’ recent successes.”###About Lenoss Medical, Inc.Lenoss Medical, Inc. is a Providence, RI-based medical device company focused on physiological repair of osteoporotic spinal fractures. The company's flagship product, the OsteoPearl system, is a biological allograft implant designed to provide natural bone where more bone is needed most.About NEMICThe New England Medical Innovation Center (NEMIC) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit located in Rhode Island that provides expert education, connections to funding, and specialized expertise to innovators and entrepreneurs in the MedTech and healthcare space. As the region’s premier HealthTech venture hub, NEMIC deploys its unique gap analysis approach, draws on an extensive network of subject matter experts, and facilitates clinical access in order to bridge the valley and turn ideas into reality.

With the OsteoPearl VBA System, Lenoss Medical is pioneering the first fully biologic cementless technology for treatment of compression fractures.

