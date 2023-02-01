Top 25 Nationally Ranked Carr, Riggs & Ingram (CRI) Expands into Oklahoma

Stanfield + O'Dell, P.C. merges with CRI.

CRI Establishes Presence in Tulsa with Stanfield + O’Dell, P.C.

Stanfield & O’Dell had numerous suiters but felt CRI was the best strategic and cultural fit for their people and their clients.” — Allan D. Koltin, CEO of Koltin Consulting Group

TULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Top 25 nationally ranked CPA and advisory firm Carr, Riggs & Ingram, LLC (CRI) announces its first location in the state of Oklahoma, expanding its footprint to serve clients through the merger of Tulsa-based firm Stanfield + O’Dell, P.C.

“Expanding our footprint into Oklahoma has long been a part of our strategic growth plan,” stated CRI executive chairman and portfolio managing partner, Bill Carr. “Entering the Tulsa market with Stanfield + O’Dell leverages the strength of our teams and resources to enrich our client experience and technical expertise further. Together, we are client-focused and forward-thinking, and we are thrilled to establish CRI in Oklahoma and in the dynamic Tulsa market.”

Allan D. Koltin of Koltin Consulting Group, who advised both firms on the merger, commented, “CRI just celebrated their 25th anniversary by entering the great state of Oklahoma with Stanfield + O’Dell, one of the preeminent CPA firms in the region. Stanfield & O’Dell had numerous suiters but felt CRI was the best strategic and cultural fit for their people and their clients. CRI continues their 25-year journey as the country’s fastest-growing first-generation CPA firm.”

CRI is one of the fastest growing and forward-thinking CPA and advisory firms in the nation, now operating in 35 markets across 12 states, with the addition of Stanfield + O’Dell to their locations. In addition to providing full-service accounting services such as accounting and auditing, tax, advisory, and client accounting services, the firm operates eight portfolio companies—Auditwerx (SOC reporting and IT audits), CRI Advanced Analytics (data analytics), CRI Capital Advisors (investment banking), CRI Simple Numbers (business consulting), CRI TPA Services (retirement plan administration), Level Four Advisory Services (wealth management), Paywerx (payroll management), and The Preferred Legacy Trust Company (trusts and estates).

CRI has financial tools and accounting resources available on its website at CRIcpa.com.