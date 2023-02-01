Submit Release
DEP Launches the Hurricane Stormwater and Wastewater Assistance Grant Program for Impacted Local Governments

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Feb. 1, 2023

~Stormwater and Wastewater Grant Applications Now Being Accepted for Review~

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) announced a new funding opportunity for local governments that operate a stormwater or wastewater management system in Brevard, Broward, Charlotte, Collier, Duval, Flagler, Indian River, Lee, Manatee, Martin, Nassau, Palm Beach, St. Johns, St. Lucie, Sarasota and Volusia counties that were impacted by Hurricane Ian or Hurricane Nicole.

“The department is committed to helping these communities rebuild,” said DEP Secretary Shawn Hamilton. “This new funding opportunity will ensure stormwater and wastewater systems are able to be restored as quickly as possible to protect our communities and our environment.”

To be eligible for the program, the impacted facility must be operated by the county, municipality or special taxing district and the applicant must provide proof that:  

  • The applicant’s stormwater or wastewater systems sustained damages as a result of Hurricane Ian or Hurricane Nicole. 
  • The damage to the stormwater or wastewater system poses an immediate threat to public health or the environment if not immediately addressed.  

During the December 2022 special legislative session, Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Legislature created the Hurricane Stormwater and Wastewater Assistance Grant Program and allocated $100 million to help impacted local governments address damages to stormwater and wastewater infrastructure as a result of storms. DEP developed emergency rules for this new program in accordance with Chapter 2022-272 Laws of Florida.

Applications are due by 11:59 p.m. EDT on March 31, 2023. To submit an application, please visit ProtectingFloridaTogether.gov/grants.

Please note, any information submitted to DEP will become a public record, subject to disclosure in accordance with Chapter 119, Florida Statutes, and Article 1, § 24 of the Florida Constitution. Submittal of a project proposal does not create an agreement nor does it guarantee funding.

For questions or further information, email Sandra Waters, Deputy Director of DEP's Division of Water Restoration Assistance.

