The Philippines Strengthen Technology Cooperation Initiatives with the US
SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Department of Trade & Industry (DTI), Department of Science & Technology (DOST) and the Department of Information & Communications Technology (DICT), together with the Semiconductor Industry Association of the Philippines (SEIPI) explored areas for collaboration with San Francisco-based technology companies and institutions.
“The Philippines and the U.S. have always been strong partners and through various platforms, we continue to explore how we can leverage US technology and innovation ecosystems to complement the Philippines technology, and innovation-based industrial strategy. Among the areas we are excited about is satellite and wireless optical communication technology and its potential in democratizing internet connectivity, agriculture and marine technology, data centers, and Artificial Intelligence. ” said DTI Undersecretary Aldaba.
Led by DOST, the Philippines is poised to establish a quantum innovation laboratory, an innovation facility for collaborative R&D in quantum computing and quantum technologies. The DTI has also recently launched the Philippines’ Smart Factory and the National AI Research Center. The Industry 4.0 pilot factory will house advanced technologies like robotics, intelligence-of-things, drones, virtual and augmented reality, and metaverse, among others. The Philippines is partnering with tech companies who would bring in advanced manufacturing equipment like robots, intelligent manufacturing systems, cyber physical systems.
“The discussions we started with CITRIS and the Dado Banatao Institute will be one of our foundations for establishing the Philippines as a trusted AI industry partner, particularly leveraging on the Philippines global position as a top tier ITBPM hub. We also recognize that Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG) is the new currency and together with our industry partners, we are forging partnerships that will reinforce ESG principles and practices.” added Dr. Aldaba.
In addition to company visits, Post organized a fireside/networking event on 10 January with the theme “How technology and innovation is changing the business landscape in the Philippines”. The DTI Undersecretary Aldaba, DOST Undersecreatary Leah Buendia, and DICT Undersecreatry Jocelle Batapa-Sigue served as panelists, with Mr. JR Calanoc, CEO of Dynamico Space, moderating the fireside chat. The robust discussion highlighted the technology and innovation developments in the Philippines, how the country is approaching emerging technologies, and the digital infrastructure of the country then, now, and its future plans. Among those who attended were the Director of the Bay Area Council Institute, Co-founder and CEO of 10XInnovation Lab, Science and Technology Advisory (STAC)-SV President and member, and startup founders.
The Philippine Trade and Investment Center in Silicon Valley (https://www.dti.gov.ph/overseas/silicon-valley/) is the representative office of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) covering Northern California and the Pacific Northwest. We work to promote trade and investment partnerships between the United States and the Philippines. For more information on the Philippines-US relationship, and our programs on startups, investment facilitation, and trade promotion, you may get in touch with us at siliconvalley@dti.gov.ph
