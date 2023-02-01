Submit Release
Gordon McKernan to Use NIL and Kim Mulkey Partnerships to Raise Money for Turner Syndrome Research in February

BATON ROUGE, LA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Louisiana personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan and Coach Kim Mulkey have teamed up with LSU Women’s Basketball players Alexis Morris and Angel Reese for McKernan's "Playing for a Purpose" campaign. The campaign will raise money for Turner Syndrome awareness and research throughout the month of February. 

After forming an official partnership a few weeks ago, McKernan has been eager to maximize his and Mulkey’s partnership to support worthy causes, especially those close to Mulkey’s heart. 

The personal injury attorney asked Mulkey, and his Lady Tiger partners, Alexis Morris and Angel Reese, to participate in a campaign that will support a cause of Mulkey’s choosing. Throughout the month of February, McKernan will donate $20 for every point scored by Morris and Reese to the Turner Syndrome Foundation.  

Turner Syndrome remains close to Mulkey’s heart after losing a granddaughter to the disorder. Mulkey’s daughter, Makenzie Fuller, delivered a stillborn baby girl, Scout Marie, at 20 weeks.  

Turner Syndrome is a chromosomal disorder that affects females due to the partial or complete absence of the second X chromosome. Approximately 1 in every 2,000-4,000 baby girls delivered has Turner Syndrome; however, 98-99% of those diagnosed in pregnancy will not make it.  

Mulkey has shared that she was unaware of the disorder until it affected her life. McKernan, with the help of Morris and Reese, looks forward to supporting the cause and increasing awareness of Turner Syndrome.

