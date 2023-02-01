Wednesday, February 1

WA lawmakers of both parties back 13 bills meant to boost housing supply

Whether through easing permitting, zoning or other regulations, a bipartisan group of state lawmakers wants to make it easier to build homes and apartments in Washington. Lawmakers projected unity on the issue Tuesday, holding a group announcement of support for 13 bills meant to increase Washington’s housing stock. Proposals include measures to hasten the process of getting permits to build housing and making it easier to develop “mother-in-law” units in a state where insufficient housing has driven up the cost of renting and owning a home. Rep. Mia Gregerson, D-SeaTac, said Washington currently needs about 150,000 more housing units, and in the next 20 years will need 1 million homes. The announcement came a few weeks into a legislative session where housing is already front and center. Continue reading at Seattle Times. (Karen Ducey)

WA lawmakers promise bipartisan action to boost housing supply

Legislators in Olympia are considering a host of bills to address the housing crisis, and Tuesday, members from both parties announced they’re finding common ground. A group of lawmakers highlighted a suite of policy proposals, backed by both Republicans and Democrats, that would make regulatory and construction changes aimed at boosting the supply of homes across Washington. The list of bills covers a wide range of construction and regulatory changes, including proposals to speed up the building permit process, create more housing near transportation hubs and diversify the type of housing available in certain areas. With commitments from both sides of the aisle to move forward, Senate Housing Committee Chair Patty Kuderer (D-Bellevue) says this session is shaping up to be a big one for housing. Continue reading at KUOW. (KUOW)

Bill would limit traffic stops to try to prevent police killings

Police in Washington would be barred from pulling over drivers for minor issues like broken tail lights or expired tabs under a measure now before the state Legislature. It’s part of an effort to limit low-level traffic stops, which critics say too often escalate into violence — especially against Black, Hispanic and Indigenous people. Supporters say the change would also free up officers to pursue more serious violations such as driving under the influence, potentially helping curb the state’s recent rise in traffic fatalities. At a public hearing this week in Olympia, the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols by Memphis police hung over the proceedings, with the bill sponsor, the committee chair and some members of the public mentioning Nichols’ death as an example of a traffic stop gone wrong. “Communities of color bear the disproportionate burden of these traffic stops,” said the legislation’s sponsor, state Rep. Chipalo Street (D-Seattle). “This raises the chances that we are involved in tragic escalations of force.” Continue reading at Axios. (Brendan Lynch)

Associated Press

Feds use rare veto to block Alaska Pebble Mine plan

Axios

Bill would limit traffic stops to try to prevent police killings (Street)

Bellingham Herald

WA saw highest traffic fatalities in 30 years in 2022. Is $9 million enough to help fix it?

Working Families Tax Credit applications to open as lawmakers introduce ideas to expand it (Thai)

Washingtonians must prepare for the impacts of wildfire and smoke. These bills could help (Springer, Shewmake)

Opinion: WA trails its neighbors’ beverage recycling rates. A bottle bill can change that

Columbian

Vancouver legislator proposes bill to allow optometrists to perform surgery (Cleveland)

Sturgeon numbers sinking in Columbia River

Everett Herald

Former state Rep. Karla Wilson, 88, remembered as ‘smart, energetic’

Despite controversy, Lynnwood opioid treatment center opens its doors

After rapid rise, Everett’s Pallet hits milestone: 100 shelter villages

International Examiner

In the wake of Lunar New Year shootings, community reflects on mental wellness and how to cope

News Tribune

Black History Month starts today in Pierce County with events, activities for all ages

Opinion: A $4 billion loan to build affordable housing? In WA, it’s a steep price worth paying

Olympian

Pierce County makes new plea to end airport prospects. Why it’s questioning transparency

Testimony again heard on psilocybin-assisted treatment. Can a bipartisan bill get passed? (Salomon)

Seattle Times

Car insurance premiums in WA to creep up, commissioner warns

WA lawmakers of both parties back 13 bills meant to boost housing supply (Gregerson, Peterson)

Opinion: WA Supreme Court can support racial justice with capital gains tax ruling

Spokesman Review

Right turns at red lights could soon be banned for drivers at certain locations in Washington (Liias, Lovick)

Community groups, Spokane city leaders frustrated as roundtable talks on policing come to abrupt end

Legislature looks to clean Spokane River PCBs with new proposal to regulate the chemicals (Billig, Riccelli)

Opinion: Walking while Black: Why it’s time to repeal Washington’s jaywalking laws

Wenatchee World

Legislation to fund five additional school days set for Thursday hearing (Billig, Wellman)

KING 5 TV (NBC)

Washington’s utility bill help: ‘People shouldn’t choose between food or heat’

Police support bill to roll back restrictions on pursuits (Dhingra)

Washington Senate committee considers harsher penalties for sexually abusive jail guards

KOMO 4 TV (ABC)

Lawmakers introduce a dozen bills addressing Washington’s housing shortage (Gregerson)

KNKX Public Radio

EPA vetoes Pebble Mine looming over Bristol Bay salmon fishery

KUOW Public Radio

Can you afford to be on a jury for $10 a day? Not everyone can

WA lawmakers promise bipartisan action to boost housing supply (Peterson, Kuderer)

How do you protect kids online… from their own parents? (Reeves)

KXLY (ABC)

Advocacy groups say not much gained from police accountability roundtables

Crosscut

Can Washington prisons change the culture of corrections?

MyNorthwest

State lawmakers considering ‘TSWIFT Consumer Protection Act’ concerning ticket sales (Reeves)