Smartcare Software's High Availability Home Care Platform Achieves SOC2 Type 1 Certification

Smartcare delivers innovative technology and intuitive solutions that help deliver excellent care at an affordable cost. Smartcare Software provides a complete Electronic Medical Record (EMR) and business automation platform for home care.

Smartcare home care platform's successful SOC2 Type 1 examination further demonstrates it manages its data with the highest standard of compliance and security.

MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smartcare Software, Inc., provider of a complete Electronic Medical Record (EMR) and business automation platform for home care and personal care providers, announced today that it successfully completed the Systems and Organizational Control (SOC)2 Type 1 examination. Successful completion of the SOC 2 Type 1 examination confirms Smartcare's focus on security and compliance for its award-winning, high-availability home care cloud platform.

SOC 2, an auditing standard developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accounts (AICPA), defines criteria for managing customer data based on five "trust service principles"—security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. Successfully passing the examination demonstrates a company's ability to not only implement critical security policies but also prove compliance over an extended period.

"Smartcare is dedicated to keeping our customers' data safe," says Smartcare's Chief Operating Officer Robert Smith.

"Achieving SOC2 is a formal acknowledgment that we are doing things the right way and recognition of the hard work that the Smartcare team does every day."

SOC 2 Type I examinations are performed by accredited CPA firms and verify that all the necessary safeguards are in place to protect customer data and that the safeguards are operational. Smartcare's audit was performed by Schellman & Company, LLC, a leading provider of attestation and compliance services.

Smartcare's intuitive, highly scalable solution is ideal for any organization that delivers home and community-based services to its clients or residents. Successfully passing a SOC2 Type 1 examination is a significant milestone for Smartcare and demonstrates the dedication that makes it a leader in the home care industry.

To learn more about Smartcare Software, visit smartcaresoftware.com.

About Smartcare Software, Inc.

Headquartered in Eau Claire, WI, Smartcare Software is a complete SaaS Electronic Medical Record (EMR) and point-of-care platform developing transformative technologies to support the future of home and community-based care in the post-acute and long-term care markets.

Smartcare's sophisticated connected technologies and advanced proactive analytics produce better patient outcomes, simplify back-office functions, and drive higher profitability for providers. By leveraging the latest research in machine learning (ML), gamification, and advanced automation, Smartcare is solving home and community-based care's staffing and retention crisis while providing a superior user and client experience.

Smartcare's solutions drive the best practices in care while increasing the engagement of caregivers, patients, and family members – leading to improved outcomes and increased satisfaction.