Warriors' Choice Foundation Announces Fundraiser – Intends to raise $20,000 for Wounded Canine Nika Rose
Foundation Dedicated to Serving Combat Veteran Community Announces Fundraiser for Medical Care for The Mother of All Service DogsJUPITER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Warriors' Choice Foundation’s (WCF) bedrock of its service dog breeding program, a lovable Belgian Malinois named Nefertiti de Alphaville Bohemia, AKA Nika Rose, is a warrior in need of help. Through Nika Rose, Warriors' Choice has expedited the process of providing genuine working service dogs to our nation’s combat veterans. Nika Rose has provided three litters of puppies, 18 of whom have successfully been trained, paired, and placed as working service dogs in various capacities across the United States.
Now, this essential lady, who has helped people with disabilities, needs help in return. Nika Rose needs a neurologist and an MRI in order to accurately diagnose her condition, and determine whether she is suffering from a stroke or a ruptured disk in her spine. Nika Rose would then undergo surgery to repair the issue depending on the outcome from the imaging results. From there, veterinarians predict it would take three months of physical therapy for her to recover.
“Nika Rose is still unable to stand, walk, or go to the bathroom on her own. Our staff must rotate her every four hours to prevent the development of sores,” said Warriors’ Choice Foundation's Founder Anthony Longo. “With her inability to walk or urinate on her own, our volunteers must manually express her bladder at least three times per day. Volunteers must prop her up using pillows and blankets, and she must be provided food and water by hand.”
Warriors' Choice Foundation seeks to raise $20,000 for Nika Rose's care via the crowdsourcing funding platform, GoFundMe, and direct donations to the foundation’s website www.warriorschoice.org.
About Warriors' Choice Foundation:
Warriors' Choice Foundation is a 100 percent volunteer 501c(3) charitable organization providing individually tailored service dogs, adaptive residential programs, and streamlined rehabilitative services at no cost.
According to a news release from the Bureau of Labor and Statistics of the U.S. Dep’t of Labor, over 4.7 million veterans have incurred a disability. In August 2021, 44 percent of Gulf War-era II veterans had a service-connected disability, compared with 27 percent of all veterans.
Founded by U.S. Marines Corp Combat Veteran Anthony Longo, Warriors' Choice Foundation provides service dogs and a tailored curriculum, which varies significantly on a case-by-case basis.
Warriors' Choice Foundation provides its participants with holistic treatments for PTSD, such as 1-on-1 counseling, occupational therapy, organized wellness retreats, sensory deprivation float tanks, and sometimes fully-trained service dogs to individuals needing round-the-clock assistance.
The organization is building a new Florida headquarters to house its repertoire of services under one roof. Until then, the foundation relies on a vetted provider network to offer a full spectrum of healing services for combat veterans in need.
Rather than the current one-size-fits-all approach, Warriors' Choice Foundation offers combat veterans uniquely designed and individually tailored programs, including comprehensive outdoor wellness, hobbies, and recreational opportunities. WCF also provides access to the incomparable Focused Cognitive K9 Rehabilitation (FCKR) program, which since 2016 has fast-tracked the process for those needing service dogs. This program provides an in-house breeding & training program and/or remote programs for transitioning personal pet dogs into working service dogs.
About the Founder:
Anthony Longo, Founding President and Executive Director, is a U.S. Marines Corp Combat Veteran who served multiple combat deployments in Fallujah, Iraq, as an Infantry Communication Specialist. Following his enlistment, Anthony pursued a career in Fire Rescue, where he became a Nationally Registered Paramedic (NRP). Anthony continued serving his country as a Department of State contractor, working as a Medic, and conducting diplomatic security operations in Kabul, Afghanistan.
Anthony began working with dogs while on R&R from his overseas position. He began to hone his skill set through the tutelage of world-renowned competition trainers. After attending extensive seminars worldwide and finishing his contract overseas, he dove head first into breeding working dogs.
Since 2017 Anthony has provided 37 fully trained service dogs and set up 24 retreats for combat veterans. He has personally-raised charitable donations to completely fund these programs.
Through his vast experience and carefully-acquired skillset, Anthony’s unique qualifications have guided Warriors' Choice Foundation to help combat veterans with PTSD and mental illness through his service dog program and wellness retreats. Anthony is dedicated to serving the underserved combat veteran community in his hometown of Jupiter, Florida, and throughout the nation.
Press Contact:
press@warriorschoice.org
Brit Summer
Warriors' Choice Foundation
