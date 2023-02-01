A Brilliant Sunrise for the New it.com Domain Name
The new it.com domain name has completed its Sunrise Phase for brands and trademark holders. It now enters Early Access and Generally Available periods.
We are pleased with the success of our Sunrise launch and are looking forward to our Landrush and General Availability periods this month.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The it.com registry, UK Intis Telecom, wants to thank their registrar channel for a successful Sunrise Launch! With their help, most FAAMG companies and subsidiaries have registered and protected their trademarks under the it.com domain name.
— Andrew Insarov, CEO UK Intis Telecom LTD
"We are pleased with the success of our Sunrise launch and are looking forward to our Landrush and General Availability periods this month," stated Andrey Insarov, CEO of UK Intis Telecom.
Munir Badr, Senior Advisor to it.com, said, "We now want to encourage early adopters to choose from a wide variety of available domain names, both premium and general availability, while the going is easy."
Registrants can search for available it.com domain names at 101domain, MarkMonitor, Marcaria, Nomeasy, CSC Global, Encirca, Key Systems, AEServer, Domgate, and more. A complete list of accredited it.com registrars is available at the it.com registry website.
The statistics company, Statista, states that the IT sector represents a huge and globally distributed market and that full-time employment in the IT sector was projected to reach 55.3 million in 2020 (pre-corona estimation). That's an increase of 3.9 percent over 2019. Software developers/engineers, user support specialists, and systems analysts are three major job roles in the IT industry. As a result, it is one of the world's most in-demand and highest-paid professions. The average salaries for IT professionals range from tens of thousands to over a hundred thousand dollars, depending on the region.
UK Intis Telecom is now starting a global campaign to create demand. They are committed to significant sponsorships or are co-sponsors at over ten planned events for 2023, including the following:
START DATE EVENT LOCATION
11/1/2022 Contracted Parties Summit Los Angeles, CA, US.
2/6/2023 Domain Pulse Winterthur, Switzerland
2/21/2023 APTLD Meeting 83 Vientiane, Laos
2/27/2023 Mobile World Congress Barcelona, Spain
3/1/2023 Affiliate World Dubai, UAE
3/11/2023 ICANN Community Forum Cancun, Mexico
3/20/2023 CloudFest Europa Park, DE
5/8/2023 Nordic Domain Days Stockholm, Sweden
5/9/2023 Middle East DNS Forum Istanbul, Turkiye
6/12/2023 ICANN Policy Forum Washington DC.
10/21/2023 ICANN General Meeting Hamburg, DE
The registry invites registrars, customers, and potential partners to visit them at any of these events in the coming months. Registrars can be part of this growth by offering it.com domain names and featuring them on their websites through landing pages or in domain search results.
Joe Alagna, Advisor to it.com, said, "New gTLDs were a boon and a windfall to domain name registrars, but they are no longer new. And a second round of TLDs are simply vaporware right now. The it.com domain name is new and it's a real opportunity for immediate sales, revenue, and customer satisfaction."
Registrars can get accredited quickly and connect to their systems via EPP or WHMCS at https://get.it.com/for-registrars.
About UK Intis Telecom: UK Intis Telecom is the domain name registry division of UK Intis Telecom LTD, a global SMS software provider established in 2010, serving telecoms globally. Their home office is based in London, UK.
Joe Alagna
UK Intis Telecom LTD
+1 9513137200
