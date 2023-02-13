Foundry Town Survivors Celebrate the Many Faces of True Love with “I Want To Be Loved”

I Want To Be Loved Cover Art Mark Tomorsky and Allee Willis Foundry Town Survivors

Their latest release comes from an unexpected source.

Stay here by my side …feel my heart and hear it call to you…” — Foundry Town Survivors

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Foundry Town Survivors channel Motown soul and Detroit rock with their pulsing new rock/pop track “I Want To Be Loved,” releasing February 17, 2023. Along with the Survivors and their Big Fat Rhythm Section led by bassist Tommy Johnsmiller, the track features the dreamy call and response vocals of Marlena Jeter with Mark Tomorsky, expressing the desires and satisfactions of a long-term relationship.

The song was an unexpected gift that arrived in the form of a dream. Mark had a long-time collaboration with award-winning songwriter Allee Willis. In addition to being a Grammy winning songwriter, Allee was an accomplished artist, performer and party planner! For over 20 years, Mark collaborated with Allee on art, performance art, live shows and parties as her producer and part-time mad scientist. They had talked about collaborating on music at some point, but time would run out. In 2020, the pandemic was starting, Allee had recently passed away, and the outlook for the music industry was grim, leaving Mark with a lot to process.

In Mark’s words, “I woke up from a dream humming a melody that wouldn’t let me go. That had never happened to me before. I knew it was something special and I knew I had to lay it down before it disappeared. It’s what became the chorus.”

“This happened not long after Allee passed away. She passed on my birthday in 2019, I have to believe that this has to do with her somehow. It’s definitely got the Motown vibe that we shared, all over it.”

“Since I was singing the song, which is about a long lasting relationship, I felt it needed a way to represent the female side of the lyric so I asked my friend, singer, composer, producer Marlena Jeter, (Elton John, Linda Ronstadt, Lionel Richie, Timothy B. Schmit) to create a presence that would enhance and accompany the lead vocal. I really left it up to her. She’s just brilliant and can sing rings around me, so I wasn’t about to tell her what to sing... Hahaha! I wanted her to just feel it. We all love what she came up with. The song wouldn’t be complete without her!”

The Survivors are seasoned multi-instrumentalists who’ve worked together on and off since their high school days. Since then, they’ve racked up thousands of hours performing, touring, writing, and recording - individually and together. They’ve paid their dues playing Rock, Jazz, Blues, Country and Americana, along the way melding these influences into a sound that is uniquely theirs. The duo is unapologetic about their style, wearing their Detroit rock influences proudly on their sleeves. In many ways, their music isn’t really from now, but something straight out of the golden age. This form of narrative driven, raw authenticity both lyrically and compositionally, is far from outdated. It’s just not been replicated with sufficient imagination until now.

While the band is virtually based in the Ann Arbor-Detroit area (Tommy resides there and Mark in Las Vegas), listeners are often surprised to learn that all FTS tracks have been created by the two musicians collaborating from their studios nearly 2,000 miles and two time zones apart.

Keep your eyes peeled for the upcoming music video on the FTS YouTube Channel and listen for new tracks from this creative team as they press on with “unfinished business…”

