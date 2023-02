February 1, 2023

(PIKESVILLE, MD) — The February 2023 Maryland State Police IMPACT Update is now available. Articles in this edition include:

Captain Milton Taylor’s Story In his Words;

Timeline of Black History, Police, MSP;

Troopers Honor Fallen Hero Through Community Outreach;

Trooper’s Journey from Gridiron to MSP;

MSP Recruiting Challenges In The 21st Century;

New Trooper Reflects on Impact of Past Generations;

OEI Creating Sense of Belonging for All at MSP;

PHOTOS: Maryland State Police In the Community

To read the latest edition of the Maryland State Police IMPACT Update, click on: IMPACT February 2023