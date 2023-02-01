Submit Release
Bridge Inspections Scheduled for Interstate 229 in Sioux Falls

For Immediate Release:  Friday, Jan. 27, 2023

Contact: Harry Johnston, Sioux Falls Area Engineer, 605-367-5680

 

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says bridge inspections are scheduled to take place on Interstate 229, in Sioux Falls, on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Crews will begin inspections on structures in the northbound passing lanes of I-229 over Southeastern Avenue and the Big Sioux River at 9 a.m.

Traffic control measures will be setup in the southbound lanes at approximately 10 a.m.

The anticipated time for all inspections to be completed and all lanes reopened to traffic is 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023.

 

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

 

-30-

