Bridge Inspections Scheduled for Interstate 229 in Sioux Falls

For Immediate Release: Friday, Jan. 27, 2023

Contact: Harry Johnston, Sioux Falls Area Engineer, 605-367-5680

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says bridge inspections are scheduled to take place on Interstate 229, in Sioux Falls, on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Crews will begin inspections on structures in the northbound passing lanes of I-229 over Southeastern Avenue and the Big Sioux River at 9 a.m.

Traffic control measures will be setup in the southbound lanes at approximately 10 a.m.

The anticipated time for all inspections to be completed and all lanes reopened to traffic is 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023.

