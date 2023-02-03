Submit Release
News Search

There were 805 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 350,766 in the last 365 days.

American Postal Workers Union is partnering with Sleep in Heavenly Peace

child sitting on their own new bed with a stuffed animal

SHP provides beds to local children who don't have beds of their own

2 volunteers building a headboard for our beds before we deliver them to kids in need within our own community

Volunteers participating in a bed build to help local kids get beds of their own

The Auxiliary to the American Postal Workers Union has chosen SHP to be there 2022-2024 Human Relations Program.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace provides a national solution to a national problem, and we're excited to partner with a national organization like the Auxiliary to the American Postal Workers Union.”
— Mitchell Mathews
TWIN FALLS, ID, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sleep in Heavenly Peace is honored to partner with The American Postal Workers Union to help ensure that No Kid Sleeps on the Floor in Our Town. The APWU is asking for donations, or help with a build, create a quilt, or donate twin bedding that make a warm place for a child to sleep safely. Sleep in Heavenly Peace believes every child deserves a safe, comfortable place to lay their heads.

The Auxiliary to the APWU is asking that monetary donation checks be made out and mailed to:

Bonnie Sevre
Treasurer to the APWU
2836 Highway 88
St. Anthony, MN 55418

The APWU is asking its donors to include the information about the organization that collected the funds, so they can give the state or organization the credit they deserve.

About Us
Sleep in Heavenly Peace is a national nonprofit organization answering the call to a national problem. SHP is a group of volunteers dedicated to building and delivering handmade bunk beds to children and families in need.

April Whiting
Sleep in Heavenly Peace
public.relations@shpbeds.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok

Without a Bed

You just read:

American Postal Workers Union is partnering with Sleep in Heavenly Peace

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Human Rights, International Organizations, Religion, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.