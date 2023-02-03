American Postal Workers Union is partnering with Sleep in Heavenly Peace
The Auxiliary to the American Postal Workers Union has chosen SHP to be there 2022-2024 Human Relations Program.
Sleep in Heavenly Peace provides a national solution to a national problem, and we're excited to partner with a national organization like the Auxiliary to the American Postal Workers Union.”TWIN FALLS, ID, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sleep in Heavenly Peace is honored to partner with The American Postal Workers Union to help ensure that No Kid Sleeps on the Floor in Our Town. The APWU is asking for donations, or help with a build, create a quilt, or donate twin bedding that make a warm place for a child to sleep safely. Sleep in Heavenly Peace believes every child deserves a safe, comfortable place to lay their heads.
— Mitchell Mathews
The Auxiliary to the APWU is asking that monetary donation checks be made out and mailed to:
Bonnie Sevre
Treasurer to the APWU
2836 Highway 88
St. Anthony, MN 55418
The APWU is asking its donors to include the information about the organization that collected the funds, so they can give the state or organization the credit they deserve.
About Us
Sleep in Heavenly Peace is a national nonprofit organization answering the call to a national problem. SHP is a group of volunteers dedicated to building and delivering handmade bunk beds to children and families in need.
April Whiting
Sleep in Heavenly Peace
public.relations@shpbeds.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Without a Bed