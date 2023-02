American Postal Workers Union is partnering with Sleep in Heavenly Peace

SHP provides beds to local children who don't have beds of their own Volunteers participating in a bed build to help local kids get beds of their own

The Auxiliary to the American Postal Workers Union has chosen SHP to be there 2022-2024 Human Relations Program.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace provides a national solution to a national problem, and we're excited to partner with a national organization like the Auxiliary to the American Postal Workers Union.” — Mitchell Mathews

TWIN FALLS, ID, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sleep in Heavenly Peace is honored to partner with The American Postal Workers Union to help ensure that No Kid Sleeps on the Floor in Our Town. The APWU is asking for donations, or help with a build, create a quilt, or donate twin bedding that make a warm place for a child to sleep safely. Sleep in Heavenly Peace believes every child deserves a safe, comfortable place to lay their heads.The Auxiliary to the APWU is asking that monetary donation checks be made out and mailed to:Bonnie SevreTreasurer to the APWU2836 Highway 88St. Anthony, MN 55418The APWU is asking its donors to include the information about the organization that collected the funds, so they can give the state or organization the credit they deserve.About UsSleep in Heavenly Peace is a national nonprofit organization answering the call to a national problem. SHP is a group of volunteers dedicated to building and delivering handmade bunk beds to children and families in need.

