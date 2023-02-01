Author, Speaker and Former Pro Baseball Player Chris Singleton Partners with Toys for Tots for Black History Month Tour
Chris Singleton has partnered with Toys for Tots to create a Black History Month Reading Tour with the mission of sharing his message
The decision to establish a reading tour during Black History Month highlights our shared commitment to serving children of all backgrounds”CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Former professional baseball player turned motivational speaker and author Chris Singleton has partnered with Toys for Tots to create a Black History Month Reading Tour with the mission of sharing his message of tolerance, forgiveness and love while spreading the joy and importance of reading with children.
Toys for Tots will sponsor the purchase of nearly 1,000 books that will be donated to the students, schools and communities selected as part of the tour. According to the 501(c)(3) Reading Is Fundamental, only 37 percent of students graduate high school at or above reading proficiency. Additionally, 67 percent of 4th graders read below grade level, contributing to 8,000 students dropping out of high school every day.
“Toys for Tots has been a great supporter of my mission throughout the years because they provide tangible signs of hope to economically disadvantaged children,” Singleton said. “The decision to establish a reading tour during Black History Month highlights our shared commitment to serving children of all backgrounds.”
Chris Singleton Speaks: Black History Month Tour:
- Feb. 1 Upper Moreland Middle and High School (Hatboro and Willow Grove, Pa.)
- Feb. 3 Eckstein Middle School (Seattle)
- Feb. 7 Palos Heights and Alsip-Hazelgreen-OakLawn School (Palos Heights and Alsip, Ill.)
- Feb. 8 Sanders Clyde Elementary School (Charleston)
- Feb. 8 Charleston Bilingual Academy (North Charleston)
- Feb. 8 Charleston Progressive Academy (Charleston)
- Feb. 9 Piedmont Community Charter School (Gastonia, N.C.)
- Feb. 10 Envision Science Academy (Wake Forest, N.C.)
- Feb. 13 A.C.E. Academy (Harrisburg, N.C.)
- Feb. 14 Pennsylvania Educational Technology Expo & Conference (Harrisburg, Penn.)
- Feb. 15 Mills Lawn Elementary (Yellow Springs, Ohio)
- Feb. 16 Greenview High School (Jamestown, Ohio)
- Feb. 17 Greene County Learning Center, Yellow Springs High School, Cedar Cliff School (Yellow Springs, Ohio)
- Feb. 20 REV Federal Credit Union (Berkeley County)
- Feb. 21 Excelsior Elementary School (Minnetonka, Minn.)
- Feb. 21 Minnetonka High School (Minnetonka, Minn.)
- Feb. 22 Saint Michael Albertville High St. Michael, Minn.)
- Feb. 22 Wayzata High School (Plymouth, Minn.)
- Feb. 23 Armstrong High School (Plymouth, Minn.)
- Feb. 24 Eden Prairie High School (Eden Prairie, Minn.)
- Feb. 26 Club Management Association of America (Orlando, Fla.)
- Feb. 27 Texas High School Coaches Association (San Marcos, Texas)
- Feb. 28 Pinnacle Financial Bank Conference (Goodlettsville, Tenn.)
Singleton has spoken to more than 150,000 students and teachers across the country and shares a message of overcoming hardships and excelling in the classroom. In 2015, his mother, Sharonda Coleman-Singleton, was murdered along with eight other victims by a white supremacist at Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston. Singleton united his city and inspired the entire nation by forgiving the man who murdered his mother and stating, “Love is stronger than hate.”
As part of his personal healing and to help others, Singleton has written three books: “Different: A Story About Loving Your Neighbor,” a tribute to Singleton's late mother; “Your Life Matters,” a story about the empowerment of black children; and “Baseball Around The World: How The World Plays The Game,” a showcase of the melting pot of countries and cultures that have embraced the sport. “Different” was a best seller in its category and has been featured by numerous outlets, including The Obama Foundation.
