Integrity ISR Accomplishments under New Leadership
EINPresswire.com/ -- Since taking over as CEO in September 2022, Danielle Storan and the Integrity ISR Senior Leadership Team successfully expanded the company’s business, strengthened the foundation for future growth, and forged new partnerships to benefit the Integrity ISR team.
Over the last three months, Integrity ISR was awarded its first two prime contracts: one providing security access controls for the US Army and one conducting EW/Cyber training for the US Space Force. Integrity continues to be a highly desired teammate, offering significant ISR, Space, and Cyber past performance. Integrity was on two winning teams since September, resulting in two new subcontracts under US Air Force. Integrity is on seven separate teams competing under the Enterprise Cyber Capabilities (EC2) solicitation. Integrity also expanded work with international partners under its training platform, ISR University, providing comprehensive ISR, space, and cyber training programs.
Integrity ISR signed a new Joint Venture, Integrity Strategic Pointe, LLC, with Chickasaw Nation Industries. Integrity Strategic Pointe is eligible to receive direct awards of up to $100M due to its 8(a) tribal status.
In December 2022, Ms. Storan was appointed to the US Space Force Association (SFA) Board of Directors, working to grow the only organization dedicated solely to serving the US Space Force and its Guardians. Ms. Storan is leading the joint efforts between Integrity ISR and SFA in the development and execution of Global Space University, which provides training and certification to space professionals.
Integrity ISR successfully joined the DoD’s SkillBridge Program which trains and develops separating and retiring military members. Under the program, Integrity ISR will provide robust Instructor training and internship opportunities via ISR University.
Ms. Storan strengthened Integrity’s foundation for future growth by partnering with Insperity, Inc., to open health benefits, training programs, and competitive savings plans to Integrity employees that would otherwise not be affordable for a small business.
In 2023, Integrity ISR looks to grow its government customer base with non-DOD agencies and increase its cybersecurity offerings while continuing to expand its work with existing DOD government and industry partners.
About Integrity ISR:
Integrity ISR offers a wide range of services for C4ISR, Space, and Cyberspace strategy, training, and operations that enable personnel to operate in any domain under any conditions, from permissive to highly contested/denied environments. Our number one priority is to strengthen U.S. national security by increasing U.S. readiness and lethality, building the capabilities of U.S. allies, and fostering increased interoperability for tomorrow's coalition warfighters. www.integrityisr.com
