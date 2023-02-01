120Water™ Recognized as Inaugural Partner at First Lead Pipe Removal Summit at White House
Solutions provider expands footprint as more than 2,000 utilities nationwide leverage software to manage LCRR compliance
Rural water is 120Water’s fastest growing sector, and we are continuously striving to provide innovative solutions to small water systems.”ZIONSVILLE, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 120Water, the leading solutions provider for lead reduction and drinking water programs, is honored to be an inaugural partner in the new Biden-Harris Get the Lead Out Partnership. Working with the federal government and a coalition of states, Tribes, local communities, water utilities, labor unions, and nongovernmental organizations, 120Water will advance a shared set of principles and a commitment to accelerating lead service line replacement. Last week, 120Water co-founder and CEO Megan Glover gathered at the White House with representatives from over 100 organizations to commemorate the official launch of the federal program.
— Co-founder and CEO of 120Water Megan Glover
“It was an honor to be invited to the White House to celebrate this initiative alongside many of our customers and partners. Every public water system has the same goal in LCRR compliance, yet each utility faces its own unique set of challenges. As we’ve developed a deeper understanding of the hurdles ahead, we were able to proactively develop and provide solutions for utilities of all sizes and the state agencies.” said Glover. “LCRR compliance is particularly challenging in our rural communities, which represent a huge portion of our population yet are consistently the most underserved. Rural water is 120Water’s fastest growing sector, and we are continuously striving to provide innovative solutions to small water systems.”
“During the summit a call to action from the Vice President challenged the leadership in the summit to fight against the status quo,” Glover continued. “120Water has been doing exactly that since the inception of the company nearly a decade ago. Since its founding, 120Water has been bringing new technologies and services to water professionals across the country to help make their jobs of compliance and lead program management tenable”
Summit attendance continues 120Water’s growth momentum into the new year. 120Water reports a significantly expanded footprint as utilities nationwide leverage its cloud-based software, kits and services to comply with the federally mandated Lead and Copper Rule Revisions (LCRR). In 2022, 120Water increased its collaboration with utilities by 763%, debuted a new product offering, and strengthened partnerships at the state and national level.
“Lead pipe replacement and LCRR compliance is a big ask for most utilities, and it’s a long road ahead. Without a doubt, the process will strain already limited resources,” said Glover. “Fortunately, the funding framework created by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) has helped alleviate the financial burden, enabling small systems to adopt the innovative technology needed to comply with state and federal regulations, and usher our water infrastructure into the future. 120Water is proud to be a partner in that endeavor.”
Currently, more than 2,000 utilities across the country are utilizing 120Water’s software platform to streamline and improve their water programs, representing a 763 percent uptick since December 2021. A foundational tenant of the LCRR, the Lead Service Line Inventory (LSLI) requires all public water systems to compile and maintain a location-based inventory of all service line materials by October 2024. The inventory is to be continuously updated throughout the year, with annual reports sent to each state’s primacy agency and the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
120Water’s newest offering, the Public Water System (PWS) Portal™ and State Dashboard, were designed to align with the EPA’s reporting format while configuring to each state’s specific reporting needs. Debuted at the National Rural Water Association (NRWA) WaterPro Conference in September 2022, the PWS Portal exemplifies 120Water’s commitment to continuous innovation.
As the reality of infrastructure and regulatory demands crystallizes and federal BIL funding is dispersed, 120Water remains committed to providing innovative solutions to water professionals. 120Water is offering complimentary, individualized planning assistance for water utilities looking to better understand the requirements of LCRR and assess their readiness to comply with the new regulation. Water systems can reserve their planning session at 120water.com/lcrr-assistance.
ABOUT 120WATER
120Water is the comprehensive solution used by water professionals across the country to manage critical lead and drinking water programs. Comprised of secure cloud-based software services and point-of-use kits, 120Water’s solution provides tailored workflows for complying with lead and water quality programs to protect public health. Working with hundreds of utilities across 41 states, 120Water is in the process of inventorying over 3 million service lines that impact more than 10 million individuals. Their team of water, policy and technology experts have supported over 8,000 sampling events, partnering with the National Rural Water Association (NRWA), water systems and government agencies such as Citizens Energy Group, the City of Providence, RI, the City of Asheville, NC, and Chicago Public Schools to protect public health and provide clean drinking water to all communities. To learn more, visit 120Water.com or follow them on Twitter @120_Water.
Tori Andrews
Boeh Agency
Tori@BoehAgency.com