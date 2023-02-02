Prositions Launches New Innovative Microlearning Program on Artificial Intelligence
Prositions Inc., a leading provider of learning content and performance support libraries, announced the launch of a new microlearning program on AI.
Our goal was to provide a comprehensive understanding of AI, its uses, limitations, and possibilities, along with the ethical and social aspects of the technology.”DES MOINES, IOWA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The program, titled "The Power and Promise of Artificial Intelligence," covers the basics of AI for cutting-edge technologies like Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Predictive Analytics, and more.
— Frank Russell, CEO of Prositions, Inc.
What makes this program unique is its innovative approach to learning. The program features AI-generated avatars that bring the most up-to-date and engaging information to learners. The program comes in two formats, traditional microlearning and new nanolearning for mobile learners. The course was created by EZPZ Videos, a division of Prositions, which produces Instagram-style learning modules that are short, mobile-friendly, and accessible via any LMS or through email or text.
Frank Russell, CEO of Prositions, says, "Our goal was to provide a comprehensive understanding of AI, its uses, limitations, and possibilities, along with the ethical and social aspects of the technology. We believe this program will help organizations stay ahead of the competition by equipping them with the tools to unlock the power and promise of AI."
Businesses of all sizes are increasingly looking to leverage AI to improve efficiency and productivity. To preview the introductory module of this innovative new program, visit https://vimeo.com/power-and-promise-of-ai or call 877-244-8848.
About Prositions
Prositions is a leading provider of learning content and performance support libraries, offering a wide range of consulting, software, and service solutions. Their LMS application, DashTrain, contains over 7,000 micro-video and SCORM-based learning bites, giving employees instant access to top business libraries and best-selling authors anywhere and anytime. Learn more at https://www.prositions.com.
About EZPZ Videos
EZPZ Video.com is a leading producer of nanolearning videos, with over 500 modules covering topics like HR Compliance, Leadership, Technology, Customer Relations, Motivation, Personal Productivity, Mindfulness, Stress Management, Virtual Teams, and more. Learn more at https://www.ezpzvideos.com.
