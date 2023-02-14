Business Reporter: Integrating messaging into a multichannel business strategy
Connecting with customers through channels they know, love, and already useLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an article for Business Reporter, Meta says that one of the most useful ways that technology can help businesses is by removing friction from the customer experience, and tapping into the communication channels that people use every day to connect with their customers.
Recent research conducted by Meta shows that 70% of people feel more connected to businesses they can message, and the WhatsApp Business Platform is already transforming interactions between people and businesses around the world.
Already for many businesses in nations like Brazil, India, and Indonesia, WhatsApp is their business, and customers expect to be able to message them quickly and easily after finding the number on packaging, menus, billboards or even credit cards.
Additionally, adding to its offering for businesses, in some countries (including the UK), WhatsApp recently introduced the ability to search for a business within the app, making it easy for people to discover and chat with larger companies directly. Users can browse businesses by category – such as travel or banking – or search by the business name.
So, now when a person wants to change a flight or hotel reservation or get more details about an upcoming sale at a department store, they can conveniently search for the company and start chatting with just a quick tap.
Messaging is driving better results for businesses, at scale, because it delights customers with a faster, more frictionless experience which fits with their busy lives, so for any company looking to upgrade its customer experience and engagement strategies, messaging really could be the cornerstone for the next chapter of its transformation.
