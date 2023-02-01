Crumbl Makes Valentine’s Gifting Easier and Sweeter with Digital Gift Cards and More
EINPresswire.com/ -- Valentine's Day is about to get a whole lot sweeter with Crumbl Cookies gifting options—the tastiest way to say “I love you.”
Give the Gift of Cookies… Digitally
Crumbl Gift Cards are the easiest way to make your loved ones smile while earning Loyalty Crumbs. The process is as simple as:
1. Opening the Crumbl App
2. Select the “Gifts” tab
3. Select Gift Card Design
4. Choose Amount
5. Add Recipient
6. Earn Loyalty Points
Love is Sweet—Cookies are Too
It’s no secret that heart-shaped boxes of chocolate are out and pink boxes of cookies are in. Get cookies for that special someone by stopping by any of our 700+ locations or ordering via the Crumbl App.
Merch as Cozy as a Hug
The perfect thing to accompany your pink box—Crumbl will have new merchandise, including Minky Couture blankets, plush cookie pillows, and apparel at merch.crumbl.com starting February 1. Customers who order by February 7 will have guaranteed delivery by Valentine’s Day.
About Crumbl:
Crumbl Cookies' mission is to bring friends and family together over a box of the best cookies in the world. Crumbl was founded in 2017 in Logan, Utah by Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley. In just five years, Crumbl has grown from a humble cookie shop to a booming franchise with over 700 locations in 40+ states. Its rotating menu offers new flavors every week while regularly bringing back crowd favorites and unique original recipes. Crumbl is open from 8 am - 10 pm on weekdays, 8 am - 12 am Fridays and Saturdays and is closed Sundays. Visit Crumbl online at crumblcookies.com, on social media (@crumblcookies), or at any of its nationwide locations.
Kadee Jo Jones
Crumbl Cookies
press@crumbl.com