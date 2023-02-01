Aloha Laundry Life launches in Las Vegas, the Entertainment Capital of the World
Concierge laundry service can help Clark County residents free up their timeLAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With its casinos, entertainment shows, and excitement that are synonymous with the city, it’s no surprise that Las Vegas is a bustling city that offers a lot. So it’s no wonder Aloha Laundry Life, a company that delivers convenience along with clean laundry, is coming to Las Vegas, a city that receives over 41 million visitors per year.
Las Vegas is the county seat of Clark County, which boasts over 2.3 million residents. Since millions of tourists and residents in this area are busy with their work and leisure time, Aloha can help free up their schedules by delivering concierge laundry service.
With Aloha Laundry Life, all transactions and customer interactions are done through an app, allowing Aloha to provide faster and more efficient laundry pickup and delivery, and better communication between client and operator.
As Las Vegas is a popular vacation spot with over 150,000 hotel rooms, over 150 casinos, and over 22,000 conventions held in the city, Aloha Laundry Life also manages commercial accounts. Aloha is proud and prepared to accommodate Las Vegas and Clark County with concierge laundry service.
Aloha Laundry Life gives ambitious entrepreneurs opportunities to own their “virtual laundromat,” thus supporting the local economy of the Entertainment Capital of the World. Entrepreneurs become a market developer who coordinates pickup and delivery routes, or join Aloha's network of laundromat partners.
About Aloha Laundry Life - We Deliver Clean
In 2020, Peter Trang founded Aloha Laundry Life initially as Dirty Laundry Solutions as a quality resolution to an everyday problem: dirty laundry. All done through an app, busy clients can request an affordable pick-up/drop-off laundry service, thus freeing up more time to be with family. As well, Aloha Laundry Life is ideal for the ongoing emergence of the peer-to-peer gig economy empowering entrepreneurs who are not only looking for passive income but also want to launch a concierge laundry service they can be proud of. With markets already in Austin, Texas; Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas; Bellingham, Wash.; Alexandria, La.; Mesa, Ariz.; Orlando, Fla.; and Queens, N.Y., Aloha Laundry Life continues to open markets nationwide. In July 2022, the company was rebranded from Dirty Laundry Solutions to Aloha Laundry Life. For more information visit www.alohalaundrylife.com.
Daniel Ellis
Aloha Laundry Life
+1 248-872-4364
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram