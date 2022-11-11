Aloha Laundry Life connects Woodside residents with convenient laundry pickup and delivery
Company can also support local community with opportunities to own ‘virtual laundromats’WOODSIDE, N.Y., UNITED STATES, November 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a community like Woodside, Queens, which boasts a diverse population that includes Asians, South Asians, and Hispanics, and where community matters, Aloha is excited to serve this neighborhood that highly values community.
Aloha Laundry Life helps families offset their busy schedules with a state-of-the-art wash and fold pickup/delivery service, one which renders all transactions and customer interactions through an app. This method provides faster and more efficient laundry delivery and better communication between client and operator.
Woodside, which is a transit hub and has thoroughfares such as Roosevelt Avenue, accommodates this neighborhood’s richly diverse population. Only about 40 minutes outside Manhattan, Woodside is surrounded by neighborhoods Astoria, Sunnyside, Maspeth, Jackson Heights, East Elmhurst, and Elmhurst.
In recent years, Woodside is considered an attractive option as a place where people are moving from Manhattan and where renting is preferable. Therefore, Aloha is proud and prepared to accommodate Woodside with all of the neighborhood’s laundry needs.
Additionally, the company gives driven entrepreneurs opportunities to own their “virtual laundromat,” thus supporting the local Woodside economy.
Aloha Laundry Life has partnered with Woodside Laundry, which has served the community for nine years and has been under new management for the past two years. Woodside Laundry has a five-star rating on Google My Business. The laundromat services commercial and clients, and offers hypoallergenic detergent for them. Woodside Laundry’s address is 54-22 31 Ave., Woodside, N.Y., 11377.
About Aloha Laundry Life - We Deliver Clean
In 2020, Peter Trang founded Aloha Laundry Life initially as Dirty Laundry Solutions as a quality resolution to an everyday problem: dirty laundry. All done through an app, busy clients can request an affordable pick-up/drop-off laundry service, thus freeing up more time to be with family. As well, Aloha Laundry Life is ideal for the ongoing emergence of the peer-to-peer gig economy empowering entrepreneurs who are not only looking for passive income but also want to launch a small laundry as a service business they can be proud of. With markets already in Austin, Texas; Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas; Bellingham, Wash.; Alexandria, La.; Mesa, Ariz.; Orlando, Fla.; and Queens, N.Y., Aloha Laundry Life continues to open markets nationwide. In July 2022, the company was rebranded from Dirty Laundry Solutions to Aloha Laundry Life. For more information visit www.alohalaundrylife.com.
