Aloha Laundry Life accommodates Mesa clients as city’s population booms
Revolutionary wash-and-fold laundry service launders garments using industry’s best practicesMESA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Arizona's third largest city following Phoenix and Tucson, Mesa's rapidly growing population is accommodated by many multi-family homes that are under development. Mesa residents can put their confidence in Aloha Laundry Life in getting their everyday wear looking good as new with the company’s quality-friendly detergents and the laundry industry’s best practices.
Known as “America’s most conservative city,” Mesa’s current population is over 503,000 and is bordered by several towns, among them Tempe to the west, and Gilbert and Chandler to the south. Aloha services these three other municipalities as well.
Aloha Laundry Life is a revolutionary wash-and-fold pickup/delivery laundry service in which all transactions and customer interactions are conducted through an app. This enables Aloha to pick up and deliver laundry faster, more efficiently, and with better communication between the client and operator.
From Usery Mountain Regional Park and the Apache Trail to having over 40 golf courses, Mesa boasts an endless array of outdoor fun and adventure.
Besides the outdoor recreation, Mesa is also known for its cultural hub and foodie experiences, from the Mesa Arts Center and the Downtown Mesa Art Walk, to the self-guided Fresh Foodie Trail, and Beers and Brews Tour.
Aloha Laundry Life washes an assortment of garments from jeans and sweats to activewear for camping, hiking, water activities, and more. In addition, Aloha can clean outdoor equipment like tents, camping chairs, and even pet gear.
Aloha Laundry Life is ready to accommodate Mesa and its surrounding cities with all of its laundry needs. In addition, Aloha gives ambitious entrepreneurs opportunities to own their “virtual laundromat,” thus supporting local communities in the Mesa area.
About Aloha Laundry Life - We Deliver Clean
In 2020, Peter Trang founded Aloha Laundry Life initially as Dirty Laundry Solutions as a quality resolution to an everyday problem: dirty laundry. All done through an app, busy clients can request an affordable pick-up/drop-off laundry service, thus freeing up more time to be with family. As well, Aloha Laundry Life is ideal for the ongoing emergence of the peer-to-peer gig economy empowering entrepreneurs who are not only looking for passive income but also want to launch a small laundry as a service business they can be proud of. With markets already in Austin, Texas; Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas; Bellingham, Wash.; Alexandria, La.; Mesa, Ariz.; Orlando, Fla.; and Queens, N.Y., Aloha Laundry Life continues to open markets nationwide. In July 2022, the company was rebranded from Dirty Laundry Solutions to Aloha Laundry Life. For more information visit www.alohalaundrylife.com.
Daniel Ellis
Aloha Laundry Life
+1 248-872-4364
email us here