Announcing FDA’s Closer to Zero Action Plan Workshop at the 2023 Consumer Food Safety Education Conference
Conference explores the future of food safety education, next generation of food handlers and moreARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Partnership for Food Safety Education, host of the 2023 Consumer Food Safety Education Conference (CFSEC) on March 1-3, is thrilled to announce the addition of new pre-conference workshops to the conference series, as well as continuing education units (CEUs) being offered for attendance.
CFSEC 2023 is the only conference in the U.S. dedicated to consumer food safety education. The conference convenes research experts, nutrition professionals, and community-based health and food safety educators across the country who educate people on how to handle food safely at home during three days of workshops, sessions and networking.
This unique conference will be co-chaired by Howard Popoola, vice president of corporate food technology and regulatory compliance with The Kroger Company, and Dr. Shauna Henley, family and consumer sciences educator with the University of Maryland Extension and PFSE board member.
New pre-conference workshops on developing strategies to effectively communicate food safety risks include:
— “FDA’s Closer to Zero Action Plan: What’s the Food Safety Message?” with Dr. Conrad Choiniere, Director, Office of Analytics and Outreach, Center for Food Safety and Applied Nutrition, U.S. Food & Drug Administration, and Dr. Kellie Casavale, Senior Science Advisor for Nutrition, Office of Analytics and Outreach, Center for Food Safety and Applied Nutrition, U.S. Food & Drug Administration
— “Flour Food Safety – from Farm to Fork” with Jason Scott, wheat farmer from Maryland; Juliany Rivera Calo, Senior Manager, Regulatory and Food Safety, Ardent Mills; Hailey Rogers, Research and Development Chef, Ardent Mills; Jane DeMarchi, President, North American Millers’ Association; and Sarah Hubbart, Communications Consultant, North American Millers’ Association
— “Harris Teeter: Enriching Lives One Meal, One Family, One Associate and One Community at a Time” with Sarah Durham, Director of Food Safety and Quality Assurance, Harris Teeter
— “Don’t Eat the Pseudoscience: Navigating Misinformation and Disinformation on Social Media Platforms” with Dr. Nicole Arnold, Assistant Professor and Food Safety Field Specialist, Ohio State University Extension, The Ohio State University
These four workshops will enhance attendees’ skills and conference experience helping them gain a competitive edge with exclusive training opportunities on important food safety topics. Limited space available.
Attendees also have the chance to earn up to 11.5 CPEUs (and 1.5 poster hours) to strengthen their educational and professional development. Conference CEUs have been approved by the American Association of Family and Consumer Sciences (AAFCS), American Culinary Federation (ACF), Certifying Board for Dietary Managers (CBDM), Commission on Dietetic Registration (CDR), National Board of Public Health Examiners (NBPHE), and National Environmental Health Association (NEHA).
The 2023 Consumer Food Safety Education Conference will be held at the Renaissance Arlington Capital View in Arlington, Virginia, just around the corner from the Reagan National Airport and Washington, D.C.’s historic sites. The discounted conference hotel room rate is $199/night with complimentary Wi-Fi in guest rooms and free shuttle service to/from the airport as well as the Crystal City metro station. Discounted room rates are available until Wednesday, Feb. 8.
Registration is still available. There are limited tickets remaining.
For more information, visit cfsec.org or contact PFSE at cfsec2023@fightbac.org.
The 2023 Consumer Food Safety Education Conference is supported in part by Costco Wholesale, USDA FSIS, Beef Checkoff, International Association for Food Protection, Chipotle, Ecolab, Hormel, International Fresh Produce Association, McDonald’s Corporation, and in-kind media partners Food Safety Magazine and Food Safety News.
The conference planning is supported by the Food and Drug Administration(FDA) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services(HHS) as part of a financial assistance award R13FD007697 totaling $50,000 with 17% funded by FDA/HHS and $246,603 and 83% funded by nongovernment source(s).The contents are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the official views of, nor an endorsement, by FDA/HHS, or the U.S. Government.
About the Partnership for Food Safety Education
The Partnership for Food Safety Education (PFSE) is a nonprofit, public health organization with a mission to develop and promote effective education programs to reduce foodborne illness risk for consumers. This important work is done through a historically significant cross-sector collaboration with the federal government, food industry, consumer groups, and scientific associations. PFSE supports more than 13,000 health and food safety educators with free, science-based safe food handling messages who reach 8.5 million U.S. households each year. Food safety professionals, health educators, and consumers can download free food safety education information from the Partnership’s website at www.fightbac.org.
Shawnte Loeri
Partnership for Food Safety Education
sloeri@fightbac.org
