PFSE Welcomes New Chair, Vice Chair to Board of Directors
Harold Chase of NSF Elected as Chairman, Dr. Barbara Masters of Tyson Foods elected as Vice ChairARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Partnership for Food Safety Education (PFSE) announced Harold Chase of NSF was elected as its new board chair during the October Board of Directors Meeting. Chase succeeds Michael Roberson, who served as chair since 2020.
Chase is the director of legislative and regulatory affairs at NSF. He is an experienced government relations professional with a demonstrated history of working to protect public health.
Chase graduated with honors from the University of Detroit with a B.A. in political science and earned an MPH from the Milken Institute School of Public Health at George Washington University. He has served on PFSE’s Board since 2019.
Additionally, Dr. Barbara Masters, vice president of regulatory policy, food, and agriculture at Tyson Foods, Inc., was elected as vice chair of the PFSE Board of Directors. She holds her Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree from Mississippi State University and a Food Animal Internship from Kansas State University. Dr. Masters previously served as an administrator with USDA FSIS and has served on PFSE’s Board since 2020.
The PFSE Board of Directors represents active food safety experts that ensure the organization’s success in serving 13,000 community-based health, nutrition and food safety educators across the nation with educational resources. These educators reach about 8.5 million people in the United States with important safe food handling information that reduces the risk of food poisoning.
Together, alongside this dynamic Board of Directors, PFSE will continue helping families and individuals stay healthy by raising awareness of safe food handling practices and proper hand hygiene that reduce the risk of foodborne illnesses.
Visit the Partnership for Food Safety Education website to view the full list of the Board of Directors.
About the Partnership for Food Safety Education
The non-profit Partnership for Food Safety Education is the creator and steward of the popular Fight BAC!® national food safety education campaign and the national leader in disseminating information around the linkage of food safety consumer education with positive health outcomes. Food safety and health educators, and consumers, can download free food safety education information from the Partnership’s website at www.fightbac.org.
