Howard Popoola, Dr. Shauna Henley to Chair the 2023 Consumer Food Safety Education Conference, Registration Open
Conference Focuses on the Future of Food Safety EducationARLINGTON, VA, USA, April 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Howard Popoola, Dr. Shauna Henley to Chair the 2023 Consumer Food Safety Education Conference, Registration Now Open
Food safety educators will gather for the Consumer Food Safety Education Conference (CFSEC) on March 1-3, 2023 in Arlington, VA. Registration is open at cfsec.org.
This unique conference, hosted by the Partnership for Food Safety Education (PFSE), will be chaired by Howard Popoola, vice president of corporate food technology and regulatory compliance with Kroger, and Dr. Shauna Henley, family and consumer sciences educator with the University of Maryland Extension and PFSE board member.
The 2023 CFSEC is the only U.S.-based conference dedicated solely to consumer food safety education and will address emerging food handling trends and consumer food experiences.
“I value this conference because it specializes in food safety knowledge and behavior change at the consumer level. It provides a unique opportunity for educators like myself, to better understand national food safety trends from our federal partners, as well as food & technology trends from our industry/retail partners,” Henley said. “I'm excited to try new methods that have worked for my peers among their diverse communities when it comes to implementing effective research and evidence-based food safety outreach and education.”
The 2023 Conference theme is The Future of Food Safety: Everyone Has a Seat at the Table. The conference will bring together 350 professionals from cooperative extension, government agencies, registered dietitians, K-12 teachers, and food safety managers to raise awareness of the latest food safety research, creative outreach tactics, and effective strategies for influencing food handling and hand-hygiene behaviors.
“Empowering health and food safety professionals through education, as message amplifiers in their community, is critical to reducing the rate of foodborne illnesses,” Popoola said. “This conference is one-of-a-kind, addressing the true ‘fork’ end in the chain of prevention. I am honored to be part of this conference, helping to lead in the development of a future-forward program.”
5 Reasons to Attend:
1. Participate in the only conference in the U.S. dedicated to consumer food safety education.
2. Gain insights into how to change consumer behavior to improve food safety practices.
3. Connect with the health and food safety community —your peers and colleagues from across the country.
4. Collaborate with federal, non-profit, higher education, and industry professionals.
5. Advance your knowledge in a solutions-based program addressing today’s critical food safety challenges. CEUs will be offered.
Registration is now open with a spring savings special of $100 off the standard rate. The first 50 registrants will receive a free copy of the commemorative safe recipe cookbook in honor of PFSE’s 25th Anniversary. Register today at cfsec.org.
For more information, visit cfsec.org or contact PFSE at cfsec2023@fightbac.org.
About the Partnership for Food Safety Education:
The Partnership for Food Safety Education (PFSE) is a nonprofit, public health organization with a mission to develop and promote effective education programs to reduce foodborne illness risk for consumers. This important work is done through a historically significant cross-sector collaboration with the federal government, food industry, consumer groups, and scientific associations. PFSE supports more than 13,000 health and food safety educators with free, science-based safe food handling messages who reach 8.5 million U.S. households each year. Food safety professionals, health educators, and consumers can download free food safety education information from the Partnership’s website at www.fightbac.org.
Shawnte Loeri
Partnership for Food Safety Education
+1 202-220-0705
sloeri@fightbac.org