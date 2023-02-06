Traders Union experts reviewed the 1Market broker

1Market is a popular brokerage company. However, traders are advised to learn about trading conditions of the broker before deciding to work with the company.

LIMASSOL, CYPRUS, February 6, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Information technology development opens access to Forex trading for ordinary users. International Forex brokers offer access to quotes, develop software and provide users with an opportunity to earn more by trading with leverage. The team of Traders Union experts prepared a 1Market review . This broker offers a convenient platform for trading in the Forex market and is quickly gaining popularity among traders in different countries.Things to know about 1Market1Market is an international brokerage company, one of the largest platforms for trading in the Forex market. The brokerage company operates in 27 EU member countries and its operation is regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC). The broker’s clients have access to trading various assets, including currency pairs, stocks, ETFs, and commodities.Trading conditions and features of 1MarketIt is important to learn about trading conditions and features of the brokerage company before deciding to work with it. 1Market offers the following conditions:Minimum deposit is $250;Leverage up to 1:500;Client support is available 24/5;Wide choice of trading instruments, including currency pairs, indices, CFDs, ETFs, stocks, and commodities;Two types of trading platforms: MT5 and ParagonEx;A choice of trading accounts with floating or fixed spread.1Market is a good choice for novice traders. The broker offers a demo account and Islamic accounts , a wide selection of educational and analytical materials to help improve trading performance.1Market website https://www.1market.com/ 1Market.com is owned by Podora Limited, Trust Company Complex, Ajektake Road, Ajeltake Island, Majuro, Marshall Island MH96960 Registration No.: 107838.