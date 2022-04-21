Rating of PAMM brokers by Traders Union experts

PAMM accounts are one of the instruments for earning passive income. Traders Union has prepared an updated rating of brokers that offer this option.

LIMASSOL, CYPRUS, April 21, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- PAMM is a type of a trading account. It was designed to make trust management easier. PAMM accounts are suitable for traders who prefer to earn passive income. Traders Union analysts have analyzed and published a rating of the Best PAMM Forex Brokers with detailed reviews of each of them.Traders Union analysis methodologyAll criteria are divided into 5 big groups, and the scores are given for each group. Based on the sum of the scores, taking into account client reviews, Traders Union calculated the average score and determined the position in the rating.Traders Union experts are professional traders, who developed their own methodology for evaluating brokers, which includes over 100 criteria. Traders Union analysts calculate the average score of a broker and determine the position in the rating.Top 10 Best Brokers by TUTraders Union analysts have prepared an updated rating of PAMM brokers. Expert analysis takes into consideration all latest changes the companies have had in the past 30 days. The Top 10 of the rating is as follows:FxPro. This broker has been offering trading services since 2006; it offers its clients a MAM account, which is a type of a PAMM account.Swissquote. This is a Forex broker that has operated in the market since 1996. The broker offers MAM, LAMM and PAMM accounts for the MetaTrader and Advanced Trader platforms. RoboForex . The broker has been in the market since 2009; the clients have access to RAMM account, which is a type of a PAMM account.IC Markets. This broker has been offering trading services since 2007. The company offers traders a MAM account feature.InstaForex. The broker has been in the market since 2007. The company offers over 300 trading instruments for PAMM investing and trading.FxOpen. This brokerage company has been operating since 2003, offering trading the PAMM investing feature and also other passive income options.Fibo Group. The broker was established in 1996. The company offers PAMM accounts for investing. Notably, Fibo Group charges fines for early withdrawal of money from PAMM accounts.HotForex (HF Markets). This reliable brokerage company offers PAMM accounts for investors. The minimum deposit is $5, which makes the company suitable for novice traders.Pepperstone. The broker has been in the market since 2010. The broker also offers PAMM accounts for their clients as well as an opportunity to trade various trading assets.LiteForex. The broker has been in the market for over 14 years. The company offers PAMM accounts as well as trading currencies, stocks, commodities, and cryptocurrencies.How does Traders Union help traders?Traders Union aims to protect legal interests of traders, provide information about brokers and their conditions, and also make the trading process as beneficial as possible. Traders have access to detailed reviews of the brokers they are interested in. Traders Union regularly publishes updated ratings of companies and lists of companies that offer trading services in the financial markets. For example, the association most recently published the updated list of scam brokers.TU partners receive additional benefit for trading in the financial markets. They receive a rebate (cashback) for the trading fee for each trade. Additionally, the association offers legal support.Website https://tradersunion.com/