Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction by Traders Union
Traders Union experts made a BTC Price Prediction.LYMASSOL, CYPRUS, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bitcoin is the oldest and the most popular cryptocurrency in the world. It enjoys the highest demand among investors. However, before investing in the first cryptocurrency, traders are recommended to learn about its prospects. TU analysts have prepared a BTC Price Prediction. The experts analyzed price history, technological development of the cryptocurrency and other factors, and used this information to devise scenarios for the BTC price movement.
How has Bitcoin price changed over time?
Bitcoin is the world’s biggest cryptocurrency. It has been actively developing in terms of scalability and security. Also, instruments for using BTC as a means of payment are being introduced. However, Bitcoin is extremely volatile, with its price being determined solely by supply and demand. This causes sharp surges and plunges of the price.
Bitcoin price first skyrocketed in 2017. In December, it rose to $19,000. Then followed a substantial decline, down to $3,000. Since then, Bitcoin price has hit an all-time high twice. In April 2021, the cryptocurrency price reached $63,000, and after a sharp, but short-lived decline, a renewed growth brought the price up to $67,000 in November 2021. Right now, the cryptocurrency is going through another decline.
What are the prospects of Bitcoin price?
TU experts have conducted a number of studies to predict cryptocurrency prices. For example, crypto investors can check out TU’s Shiba inu (SHIB) price prediction. As for Bitcoin price prediction, there are several possible scenarios for this cryptocurrency. According to the three of them, by December 2025, the price of this cryptocurrency could reach the following values:
- Pessimistic scenario – $68.256;
- Interim scenario – $70 227;
- Optimistic scenario – $83 055.
According to the long-term Bitcoin price prediction, by December 2030, the following scenarios are possible:
- Pessimistic scenario – $455,874;
- Interim scenario – $472,617;
- Optimistic scenario – $554,524.
Despite the current decline in the BTC price, expert forecasts are optimistic. TU experts predict further price growth, even assuming that by 2030, the BTC price could cross the $500,000 threshold.
