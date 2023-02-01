LaserSkin MedSpa Awarded 2023 Healthcare Impact Award
The Top Docs Podcast & Top Docs Show today announced that LaserSkin MedSpa has been selected to join its annual Healthcare Impact Award List for 2023.
Our award winners are selected for their contributions to patient education and focus on improving the health and wellness of people in their local communities and also nationally...”GLEN MILLS, PA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Top Docs Podcast & Top Docs Show Reveals Its Annual List of America’s Healthcare Impact Award Winners. LaserSkin MedSpa Awarded 2023 Healthcare Impact Award. The Top Docs Podcast & Top Docs Show today announced that Dr. Steven Karp has been selected to join its annual Healthcare Impact Award List for 2023. The 2023 Healthcare Impact Award celebrates deserving doctors and healthcare providers who put a priority on patient education and make an impact on their local community and on a national level.
When a doctor or other healthcare provider makes an impact, not only are they helping their patients, but they are also helping the community become a better place with their selfless commitment to patient education.
Lori Werner, Co-Founder of Top Docs says, “We appreciate the selfless commitment that healthcare providers make to their community. We are honored to award great doctors and medical professionals our 2023 Healthcare Impact Award. At Top Docs we believe medical professionals are the heartbeat of the world in so many ways. Our award winners have courage and an unyielding passion to educate and contribute in very unique ways.
Werner continues, “Our award winners are selected for their contributions to patient education and focus on improving the health and wellness of people in their local communities and also nationally. These leading experts are often featured on podcasts, webinars and in the media. Many also host in-person patient education events and are featured speakers throughout the United States. Its important for patients to trust that their healthcare provider is an expert and our 2023 award winners have shown themselves to be leaders in their field.”
LaserSkin MedSpa is an accessible and affordable med spa for people that want to age gracefully and beautifully. LaserSkin MedSpa stands for skin rejuvenation! Our goal is to meet the needs of our clients in a clean, professional and safe environment. We listen to our clients through a detailed consultation process sharing our knowledge and education as we assess, analyze and create an individual and customized approach to solving your skin care needs.
We focus on skin rejuvenation by performing state of the art procedures that promote collagen, and elastin growth. From IPL and Laser Skin Resurfx, which reduces skin pigmentation, including age damage and sun spots, acne and scars, wrinkles and fine lines and unhealthy textures to build confidence and fight the signs of aging. In addition, we perform Skinpen Precision Microneedling with PRP, RF skin tightening of the face and neck, as well as full body laser hair removal.
