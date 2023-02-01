Fast-Growing Calgary Digital Marketing and Public Relations Agency Adds Talent to Meet Demand
CIPR Communications welcomes new team members to enhance service to clients.
With the addition of these new team members, CIPR Communications is strongly positioned to support and bring substantial value to any company’s digital marketing and corporate communications needs.”CALGARY, AB, CANADA, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CIPR Communications Inc. (“CIPR Communications”) is pleased to announce the addition of three skilled digital marketing and communications professionals to its dynamic team, increasing the full-service agency’s capabilities in the areas of digital marketing, website design, and public relations. The local Calgary digital marketing and communications agency now has seven full-time staff and utilizes the expertise of approximately 25 contractors to meet the growing needs of customers.
“With the addition of these new team members, CIPR Communications is strongly positioned to support and bring substantial value to any company’s digital marketing and corporate communications needs,” said CIPR Communications CEO, Christina Pilarski. “2022 was another year of incredible growth for our agency and we are excited that 2023 has started just as strong – our new team members have the skills and enthusiasm to help us continue to execute for our clients. From website design and development to SEO and digital marketing, to ongoing public relations and corporate communications services, our team has the experience and capability to be your digital marketing and communications team.”
New team members include Emily Lundy, Marketing Specialist; James Falls; Public Relations Specialist; and Conidon Pinto, Client Success Specialist. With these additions, the CIPR Communications team is looking forward to adding depth and value to our services for clients in all industries, including our strength areas of tourism DMOs, tourism operators, cultural heritage centers, as well as business-to-consumer and business-to-business services companies across North America.
About CIPR Communications
CIPR Communications is a Calgary public relations and digital marketing agency that services clients in various industries across North America. CIPR puts its clients and their business goals at the center of everything they do and their strategies, execution, and reporting all focus on adding value. CIPR Communications is a strategy-first agency, meaning they take the time upfront with every client to understand business goals, their competitive environment, past marketing and communications successes and failures, and the strength of their marketing and communications foundation. For more information about CIPR Communications, visit www.ciprcommunications.com.
