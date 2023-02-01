Bombora Wins Three “Best of 2023” Intent-Data Software Awards From TrustRadius
B2B data company commended for Best Feature Set in the Intent Data category, Best Relationship, and Best Value for Price
Customers enjoyed the Bombora team, giving the software a 9/10 for support. 88% of reviewers were happy with the feature set, while 96% felt that Bombora delivered good value for the price.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bombora, the leading provider of B2B Intent data solutions, has won three awards from leading technology-review platform TrustRadius, the companies announced today. TrustRadius tapped Bombora for Best Feature Set in the Intent Data category, Best Relationship, and Best Value for Price.
Bombora’s Company Surge® data tells marketing and sales leaders about which businesses are researching the products or services that they and their competitors sell. With this understanding, sales and marketing teams can be more relevant and consistent and improve performance across all activities.
“Bombora won a Winter Best of Award for Best Relationship, Feature Set, and Value for Price in the Intent Data category,” said Megan Headley, VP of Research at TrustRadius. “Bombora earned these awards based directly on feedback from its customers. Customers enjoyed working with the Bombora team, giving the software a 9/10 for support. 88% of reviewers were happy with the feature set, while 96% felt that Bombora delivered good value for the price.”
As the Best of Awards showcases elite products in the market, B2B software products must meet high standards to qualify. Winners need ten 2022 ratings to ensure their product's score was up-to-date and accurate. They also had to rank in the top three positions of their category in terms of the percentage of positive responses earned during July-November 2022.
Best Value and Feature Set awards were based on the highest percentage of respondents who were happy with the product's feature set and value for the price. The Best Relationship Award encompassed data from reviewer insights for "Would Buy Again," "Implementation Expectations," and "Sales and Marketing Promises." As needed, additional vetting via textual review analysis was performed by the TrustRadius research team to break any ties.
“Sales and marketing teams today need to be able to access and use accurate Intent data quickly,” said Bombora CEO and co-founder Erik Matlick. “But we're also seeing a shift in focus to using Intent data for business resiliency across all teams. Winning these three awards from TrustRadius confirms that Bombora consistently delivers the cleanest and best-in-class Intent data that is helping businesses maximize value while minimizing expenses.”
About Bombora
Bombora tells businesses which companies are researching their products and services. With this understanding, sales and marketing teams can be more relevant and consistent and improve performance across all activities. This intent-driven approach revolutionizes the way businesses market and sell to other businesses through transparent data built on an ecosystem of quality, collaboration and innovation. With direct integrations with dozens of leading data and media-buying platforms, Bombora is building a world in which business buyers value sales and marketing for its relevance, timeliness and accuracy. To learn more, visit www.bombora.com.
About TrustRadius
TrustRadius delivers the most credible technology decisioning platform, helping buyers confidently make decisions with comprehensive, vetted product information and customer-generated content. Technology providers are empowered to tell their unique stories, engage high-intent buyers, and gain customer insights. Founded by successful entrepreneurs and headquartered in the technology hub of Austin, Texas, TrustRadius is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners, and Next Coast Ventures.
