MMEC 2023 “Utilizing Mozambique's Natural Resources for Transformational & Sustainable Economic Development”

H.E. Filipe Nyusi, the President of Mozambique The 9 th Mozambique Mining and Energy Conference and Exhibition

The 9th Mozambique Mining and Energy Conference and Exhibition

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ --

The 9th Mozambique Mining and Energy Conference and Exhibition will convene at the prestigious Joachim Chissano Conference Centre in Maputo from the 26th to the 27th of April 2023. Running under the theme, “Utilizing Mozambique's Natural Resources for Transformational & Sustainable Economic Development” the event is organized through the firm collaborative partnership of AME Mocambique, Empresa Nacional De Hidrocarbonetos (ENH), the Ministry of Mineral Resources and Energy and AmeTrade UK to bring together all stakeholders in the energy, mining, oil and gas industry in Mozambique, the region and globally.

While endorsing this year’s edition of MMEC, The Honourable Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy of the Republic of Mozambique, H.E. Carlos Zacarias highlighted that, “MMEC is a trusted brand and platform for interaction, exchange of views and ideas on latest developments and challenges in the industry, particularly in Mozambique and in the Southern African region”. He also added that MMEC is an event where, “…business opportunities in the natural resources sector are presented for business to business transactions, partnerships, and investment deals…”

The Honourable Minister outlined the government’s vision highlighting that, “With the discovery of huge natural gas resources and the implementation of new clean energy and power projects, Mozambique is well positioned to be a major player in the global energy market. This will have a transformational impact on the development of our country and the region.”

More than 300 high level industry experts and professionals from more than 25 countries participated in the 2022 edition to network and explore lucrative opportunities in these critical sectors of the economy. The 2023 edition will take this a level higher by building on its fifteen years as the longest running and largest energy and mineral resources industry event in Mozambique serving as a platform for decision-makers and professionals to engage, exchange ideas and discuss opportunities for investments and partnerships.

Public officials, private sector operators, business leaders, investors, service providers, as well as SMEs that will attend MMEC 2023 will learn how Mozambique, as an investment-friendly destination, is undertaking policy reforms to encourage the flow of domestic and foreign direct investment into the extractive industry for sustainable economic growth and development of the country.

Deep dive presentations and conversations with sector leaders and experts at the industry forefront will discuss topics such as ‘Strategic initiatives in the mining, oil and gas sector for developing local capacities’, ‘Sustainable investment in the oil and gas sector and the challenges of energy transition’ and ‘Energy access for industrialization and national development in Mozambique’ among others.

Confirmed distinguished speakers include H.E. Carlos Zacarias, Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy of the Republic of Mozambique, Estêvão Tomás Rafael Pale, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Empresa Nacional de Hidrocarbonetos (ENH), Engineer Mohamed Hamel, Secretary General, Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), Charles Nyirahuku, Chief Gas Policy Officer, African Development Bank, Ahmed Badr, Director, Project Facilitation and Support, IRENA, Alexis Meyer Cirkel, Resident Representative, IMF, Rachid Amui, Economics Affairs Officer, UNCTAD, Cláudio Francisco Antóno Dambe, Director of Electrification and Projects (DEP), EDM, Adrian Strydom, CEO, The South African Oil and Gas Alliance (SAOGA), Motlokwe Sebake, General Manager for Commercial and Corporate Affairs Services, Republic of Mozambique Pipeline Company (ROMPCO), and Eng. Reinaldo Goncalves Jr., Chairman, Geological Mining Association of Mozambique (AGMM).

Announced sponsors to date include the commercial gas pipeline operator ROMPCO, Law firm Couto, Graca & Associates- CGA and Bureau Veritas the testing, inspection and certification specialist.

Interested participants are encouraged to visit the event website https://mmec-moz.com/ to get more information about the conference and how to participate.

About AME Trade Ltd

AME Trade is a business-to-business event that provides vital practical information for companies looking to diversify and realign their business strategies to keep up with fast-moving global trends. Through sector specific and country focused events, we are now one of the leading providers of strategic business intelligence for the African regions. Our services include bespoke conferences, trade exhibitions, training workshops and networking functions. www.ametrade.org

OFFICIAL WEBSITE: https:// www.mmec-moz.com

AME Trade Offices:

International Contact

Laura Sitzia

Event Director

+44 207 700 4949 / mmec@ametrade.org

Mozambique Contact:

Natercia Bambo

AME Mozambique Manager

+258 86 730 9010/ mmec@ametrade.org

The 9 th Mozambique Mining and Energy Conference and Exhibition