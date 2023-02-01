DuraLabel Demonstrates Fast, Efficient Visual Communication Software at AHR Expo in Atlanta
LabelForge PRO® puts worker protection at the fingertips of safety managers.BEAVERTON, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DuraLabel, the industry leader in visual safety communication, will present new industrial safety innovations including LabelForge PRO and Toro MAX, that provide facility-wide safety, compliance, and efficiency at AHR Expo in Atlanta, February 6-8.
Quick Info:
• What: DuraLabel at AHR Expo, Building C, Level 1 — C6300
• When: February 6-8, 2023
• Where: Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia
• More Info: AHR Expo Website
Visual Communication Improves Workplace Safety and Productivity
LabelForge PRO is the most advanced industrial labeling software available to the safety industry today.. LabelForge PRO includes thousands of preloaded, ready to print OSHA/ANSI/ASME/GHS/HMIS-labels covering all your compliance, safety, and efficiency needs. The true power of LabelForge Pro is unleashed when coupled with DuraLabel’s award-winning printer hardware.
DuraLabel will also demonstrate the Toro Max and Bronco Max industrial signage printers at AHR Expo. The portable Toro Max system includes a built-in 9” touchscreen and keyboard, super-fast operating system, and optional battery for anywhere, anytime printing. The DuraLabel Bronco Max is an industrial workhorse that uses an innovative cartridge-based ribbon system that makes loading supplies faster and safety managers more efficient.
About DuraLabel
DuraLabel delivers innovative labeling software, industrial sign and label printers, all-purpose floor marking, ready-made signs and labels, and heavy-duty pipe and duct markers for any facility’s compliance and safety requirements. DuraLabel backs up its products with world-class support and warranties. Learn more about how DuraLabel products can enhance facility safety and efficiency at https://www.duralabel.com.
Kevin Fipps
Graphic Products
email us here
+1 503-644-5572 ext. 4309
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other