COVID-19 Daily Update 2-1-2023

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of February 1, 2023, there are currently 830 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been three deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 7,852 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 44-year old male from Kanawha County, a 3-month old female from Kanawha County, and an 84-year old male from Greenbrier County.

“While all COVID deaths are tragic, today’s report which includes an infant is especially heartbreaking,” said Dr. Jeffrey H. Coben, Interim DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “The best we can do for our friends and loved ones is to continue to stay current on vaccines and encourage them to do the same.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (12), Berkeley (52), Boone (24), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (32), Calhoun (1), Clay (1), Doddridge (1), Fayette (12), Gilmer (0), Grant (6), Greenbrier (18), Hampshire (13), Hancock (5), Hardy (7), Harrison (35), Jackson (11), Jefferson (21), Kanawha (45), Lewis (6), Lincoln (7), Logan (15), McDowell (8), Marion (46), Marshall (17), Mason (14), Mercer (27), Mineral (10), Mingo (9), Monongalia (50), Monroe (29), Morgan (6), Nicholas (15), Ohio (26), Pendleton (2), Pleasants (1), Pocahontas (3), Preston (5), Putnam (17), Raleigh (75), Randolph (16), Ritchie (5), Roane (4), Summers (18), Taylor (6), Tucker (16), Tyler (0), Upshur (14), Wayne (15), Webster (2), Wetzel (4), Wirt (1), Wood (23), Wyoming (18). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

West Virginians ages 6 months and older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination. All individuals ages 6 months and older should receive a primary series of vaccination, the initial set of shots that teaches the body to recognize and fight the virus that causes COVID-19. At this time, one Omicron booster shot (bivalent) is recommended for most people ages 6 months and older who completed the primary series, and their most recent COVID-19 shot was at least 2 months ago.

Visit the WV COVID-19 Vaccination Due Date Calculator, a free, online tool that helps individuals figure out when they may be due for a COVID-19 shot, making it easier to stay up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccination. To learn more about COVID-19 vaccines, or to find a vaccine, visit vaccines.gov, vaccinate.wv.gov, or call 1-833-734-0965. Please visit the COVID-19 testing locations page to locate COVID-19 testing near you.