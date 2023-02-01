The Global Foundation for Peace through Soccer “Teams Up” with Leones Negros in Mexico for Soccer Camps in Kansas City

The Global Foundation for Peace through Soccer “Teams Up” with Leones Negros in Mexico for Professional Level Youth Soccer Camps in Metro Kansas City.

It is an honor to work with the wonderful people from the Leones Negros soccer team and the University of Guadalajara in Mexico. We're looking forward to the camps in June 2023 in KC.”
— Antonio J. Soave
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, USA, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Soccer Academy Television Show Distributed in the U.S. and Internationally on LATV and KMCI.

The Global Foundation for Peace through Soccer, an international non-profit organization dedicated to spreading a mission of peace through soccer around the world, is “teaming” with the Mexican professional soccer club—Leones Negros—of the Liga de Expansion in Mexico. The two entities, along with “The Soccer Academy” television show, will join forces to host two specialized soccer clinics in metro Kansas City in mid-June of this year (in Kansas City, Kansas, and in Olathe, Kansas in mid to late June 2023).

Given the importance and significance of the Hispanic-Latino communities throughout North America, The Global Foundation for Peace through Soccer, “The Soccer Academy” television show, and Leones Negros of the University of Guadalajara are uniting this summer to bring Mexican professional soccer clinics to the Kansas City area in an effort to improve soccer skills, promote basic human values, and boost self-esteem. Those clinics will be free of charge to young soccer players between the ages of 8 and 15 on a “first-come, first-served” basis.

The “Global Foundation-Leones Negros” soccer clinics in Kansas City in June 2023 will feature administrators and coaches from Leones Negros of Mexico including, but not limited to, Doctor Gabriel Flores Allende, the “Director de Filiales y Copa del club Universitario.” Also expected to be on hand for the Kansas City soccer clinics is Coach Luis Oscar Quiñones Robledo, the “Coordinador del CID Leones Negros Tecnológico.”

Dr. Flores Allende and Coach Quiñones Robledo will provide a coaching clinic “free of charge” in June 2023 as well.

An interview with Doctor Gabriel Flores Allende can be viewed at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lwLNMe-bjeQ

“The Global Foundation for Peace through Soccer” is the co-producer of “The Soccer Academy” television program. “The Soccer Academy” television show is an uplifting, encouraging, and inspirational travelogue program for kids, families, young adults, and coaches around the world. In the U.S., the show is broadcast each week on the entire LATV television network platform nationally in over 30 cities, including in and throughout the Los Angeles area (see www.latv.com).

“The Soccer Academy” also airs every Saturday afternoon at 12:30 p.m. on KMCI Channel 38 “The Spot” in metro Kansas City (see www.SoccerAcademy.tv).

Past episodes filmed in Mexico can be found at:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jXL_kvklk8g

“The Soccer Academy” is distributed internationally by The Television Syndication Co., Inc. (TVS) (see www.tvsco.com).

The host of “The Soccer Academy” television show and the Executive Director of “The Global Foundation for Peace through Soccer,” Antonio Soave, said: “It is an honor to work with the wonderful people from the Leones Negros soccer team and the University of Guadalajara in Mexico. We're looking forward to the soccer camps in June 2023 in Kansas City. It is also an honor to serve the underprivileged children in our communities at home and around the world.”

“The Soccer Academy” has produced some of its other episodes in countries such as Spain, Italy, Syria, Jordan, Israel, and Morocco, and it is about to release its latest episodes that were filmed in the country of Portugal. Upcoming episodes are expected to be filmed in the countries of Croatia and Argentina.

“The Soccer Academy” completed its filming of five (5) different episodes in the country of Mexico recently, as well as four (4) more episodes in the country of Morocco and the country of Portugal. Featured in the Mexican episodes are “Pumas de la UNAM” and the former Mexican National Team coach, Miguel Herrera (“el piojo”).

Please see this link for more with Miguel Herrera:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EmksbaFeB5k

The Soccer Academy’s tribute to Mexico was highlighted on a U.S. news program, “Main Street Living,” recently as well.

For a synopsis of the interview on “Main Street Living,” please click onto the following link:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LH88shkyx9A)

To broadcast episodes of “The Soccer Academy” television show on your platform and/or streaming service, please contact Mary Joyce at TVS at mary@tvsco.com.

Some of the most recent episodes of “The Soccer Academy” can be viewed via these YouTube links:

Marrakech, Morocco: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UM4xHWYpt_I

Safi, Morocco:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OgHFhKhLRQw

Interested entities are encouraged to follow the Global Foundation and The Soccer Academy on YouTube by subscribing to the following link (free of charge):

YouTube at: https://www.youtube.com/@thesocceracademytelevision7839/videos

Antonio Soave
The Global Foundation for Peace through Soccer
+1 818-324-0344
"The Soccer Academy" with Leones Negros in Guadalajara, Mexico

http://www.GlobalSoccerPeace.org

