2023 Award Applications Open to Organizations Demonstrating Best Practices in Workforce Mental Health

Carolyn C. Mattingly Workplace Mental Health Award

How to apply for the 2023 Carolyn C. Mattingly Workforce Mental Health Award

BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Luv u Project announces the opening of the application period for the second annual Carolyn C. Mattingly Award for Mental Health in the Workplace.

The Mattingly Workplace Award recognizes and celebrates organizations with exemplary programs, policies, and organizational supports that advance the mental health and wellbeing of their employees.

The Mattingly Workplace Award is supported by the Johns Hopkins POE Total Worker Health® Center in Mental Health based at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

The online application form for the Mattingly Workplace Award can be found at The Luv u Project website with submissions due by May 31, 2023. Apply Now

Many employers responded to the COVID-19 pandemic by strengthening behavioral health benefits and proclaiming a commitment to the mental wellbeing of their workers. Some organizations went further to advance workforce mental health, implementing enhanced insurance benefits and offering a broad range of high-quality resources within a culture of health and wellbeing. These combined elements can drive program effectiveness and business success.

Employers that have adopted a culture that supports the psychological wellbeing of workers are encouraged to submit an application for the Mattingly Award so that they can serve as role models for other businesses looking to support organizational performance and a committed workforce.

An October 2021 Journal of Occupational and Environmental Medicine paper, "Organizational Best Practices Supporting Mental Health in the Workplace," provided the scientific basis for best practices in the workplace that are the foundation for Mattingly Workplace Award.

The award considers the following eight categories of best practices:

1. Healthy organizational culture

2. Robust mental health benefits

3. Availability of mental health resources

4. Workplace policies and practices

5. Healthy work environment

6. Leadership support

7) Documentation of outcomes

8) Innovation

In addition to reporting on their efforts in the eight categories above, award applicants submit data from employee surveys to document the impact of workforce mental health and wellbeing efforts on front-line workers.

By showcasing exemplary efforts, the Mattingly Workplace Award inspires other organizations to adopt and implement best and promising practices for workforce mental health.

The presentation of the 2023 Award(s) will take place in November 2023.

Contacts:

The Luv u Project Rich Mattingly at crichmatt@theluvuproject.org